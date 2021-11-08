Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday smashed an unbeaten 94 as South Africa beat England by 10 runs, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
Group 1 winners England and Australia, who beat West Indies in the first match of the day, made the final four from the six-team pool.
South Africa posted 189 for two after Van de Dussen smashed six sixes in his 60-ball knock, but needed to limit England to 131 or fewer to edge out Australia on net run-rate.
Photo: AP
England, who topped the group when they passed 109, finished on 179-8 after a hat-trick by Kagiso Rabada in the final over. It was England’s first loss in five matches.
Pakistan are already through to the semi-finals from Group 2 with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan fighting for the last spot.
“The win was important, but a bittersweet ending for us,” South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said, after his side finished on eight points, the same as England and Australia.
“Tough to bring net run-rate into effect in our last game, especially against a side like England,” he added.
Former champions West Indies and Sri Lanka will have to go through the preliminary round of next year’s World Cup in Australia after dropping out of contention for the eight automatic qualification spots for the Super 12 stage.
The finalists of the Cup and next six highest-ranked teams at the cutoff on Monday next week would be the automatic qualifiers for the Super 12 stage in next year’s tournament, according to the International Cricket Council.
Additional reporting by Reuters
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate
The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles. After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country’s cricket went into free fall, with little sign of recovery. However, three brothers — all former international cricketers — are mounting a fightback by putting money into a training academy aimed at rebuilding the sport in Kenya from the ground up. Founded by former
THE CHOP AND CHANT: Manager Brian Snitker said that nobody wanted to let Hank Aaron down, saying that their attitude was to honor the former player Most of the season, it just seemed this was not to be the Atlanta Braves’ year as they dropped their first four games and injuries piled up, but out of nowhere they transformed themselves and took off, culminating in their triumph in the World Series on Tuesday. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. However, Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Max Fried threw six dominant innings in a signature pitching performance to close it