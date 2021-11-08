The Florida Panthers on Saturday matched the best 11-game start in NHL history and kept the Carolina Hurricanes from what would have been a league record-tying start of their own, with Anthony Duclair netting two goals and two assists in a 5-2 victory.
“I don’t think it’s a statement game,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “There are none in November. They don’t really present trophies in November.”
They do put entries in history books.
Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY
Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida (10-0-1), which tied the 1994-95 Pittsburgh Penguins and 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres as the only NHL teams to reach 21 points after 11 games. Carolina (9-1-0) was bidding to join the 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs and those 2006-07 Sabres as the lone teams to start a season with 10 consecutive wins.
It was the first game in NHL history pitting two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games.
Duclair put Florida on the board 2 minutes, 28 seconds into the contest and the Panthers led the rest of the way.
“Tonight was a good test,” Duclair said. “Obviously, the whole league’s watching. It was a really big game.”
The Hurricanes had not trailed by more than two goals in any of their first nine games, but were down 4-0 in the first period against Florida and could not pull off a comeback.
Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes.
“I mean, 9-1’s a great start,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “It’s definitely a good start and gets us going in the right direction.”
Frank Vatrano, Anton Lundell and Patric Hornqvist also had goals for Florida, which had two assists from Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour.
Duclair clinched it with an empty-netter with 58.5 seconds left.
“Special teams was the difference tonight,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We were terrible on those, and they were good. End of story.”
