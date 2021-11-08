South Korean-owned Knicks Go on Saturday won the US$6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, while Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown.
Japanese horses captured the nation’s historic first two Classic victories in the two-day equine event at Del Mar, where Saturday’s nine races were worth US$21 million.
Knicks Go delivered trainer Brad Cox his first victory in the 2km Classic in 1 minute, 59.57 seconds, with jockey Joel Rosario.
Photo: AP
“He’s a tremendous horse. A champion now,” Cox said. “Just very proud of the performance. Very proud of what our team has done.”
Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, whose Kentucky Derby victory remains under investigation after a positive test for banned substances, was second, with another Cox horse, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, taking third.
“He was really fast,” Rosario said of Knicks Go. “He likes to run. He said: ‘Come on chase me.’ I had nobody around so I let him run his race. He was amazing.”
There was little worry about Knicks Go’s jump to the lead from the start.
“I didn’t get nervous,” Lee Jin-woo of the ownership group Korea Racing Authority said through a translator. “Because I knew Knicks Go loves a fast track.”
Yibir charged late to deliver the US$4 million Turf for the third and biggest victory of the weekend for Godolphin Stables, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick after Friday’s Juvenile Turf and Saturday’s Mile.
“To have three winners on the world stage is just fantastic,” Appleby said. “What a weekend.”
“It has been surreal,” Godolphin USA president Jimmy Bell said.
Yibir, who went off at 8-1 odds, covered the 2.4km grass course in 2:25.90, with Irish-bred horses Broome second and Teona third.
“I can’t quite believe what he did,” Buick said of Yibir. “He was pulling my arms out for the first half. I thought we were in trouble. I thought we had done too much, but he got momentum when he headed for home.”
Loves Only You became Japan’s first Breeders’ Cup champion by winning the US$2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada in their Cup debuts, Loves Only You covered the 2.2km course in 2:13.87 for a breakthrough triumph.
“It’s a dream come true for Japanese horse racing,” Yahagi said through a translator. “We’re making history. I’m really delighted.”
The 60-year-old trainer was over the moon later when 45-1 longshot Marche Lorraine won the US$2 million Distaff by a nose over Dunbar Road, covering the 1.8km course in 1:47.67 in a Cup shocker.
“Any time, I can die,” Yahagi said. “American dirt, Japanese win — that has the biggest meaning.”
