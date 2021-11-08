Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday became the first four-belt world champion at 168 pounds (76kg) in boxing history, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th with two dramatic knockdowns.
With a destructive barrage of power punches in the waning minutes of a difficult fight, Alvarez added another achievement to his overflowing list of boxing accomplishments: The Mexican pound-for-pound superstar is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.
Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance culminating in a display of his vaunted power to finish the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY
“It was truly a historic night, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez is generally recognized as the top fighter in the world regardless of weight class. After battering the bigger Plant with dozens of punches that finally accumulated to leave Plant crumpled on the canvas, Alvarez had complete dominance — just as he planned when he came out of the COVID-19 pandemic break with a goal to win every super middleweight belt.
After winning four fights in a grueling 11-month span, Alvarez is the sixth man to be a four-belt champion. He joined junior welterweight Josh Taylor as the only current undisputed champs of their weight class.
“I’m proud to be one of the six,” Alvarez said through a translator before dedicating the win to his Mexican fans.
After stopping three of his previous four opponents, Alvarez had to grind through a challenging matchup with the tenacious Plant (21-1), who usually moved backward and worked behind his jab to stay away from Alvarez’s power.
Alvarez remained persistent and racked up a volume of quality punches — and in the opening seconds of the 11th, he sent Plant crashing to the canvas with a vicious combination followed by an uppercut, while Plant tried to duck away.
“This fight itself was exactly as I envisioned it,” Alvarez said. “The first few rounds, they were tough, but then it turned out just how we expected. We were able to execute our game plan, and we’re really happy with how it turned out.”
Plant rose unsteadily, and Alvarez dropped him again with two big right hands, forcing referee Russell Mora to end it at 1 minute, 5 seconds of the 11th round.
Plant is a sturdy champion who overcame numerous personal tragedies to earn a shot at the pound-for-pound champ, but the Tennessee native found out just how big the gap remains between Alvarez and his contemporaries.
Alvarez is the first Mexican fighter to reign undisputed atop a division, and every flag-waving fan in the vehemently pro-Alvarez sellout crowd of 16,586 seemed aware of the achievement. The champion, a Guadalajara native, spoke frequently before the fight of his determination to achieve the feat both for himself and for Mexico.
Alvarez extended the most successful active career in boxing with his eighth consecutive victory in just more than three years. He has not lost in 16 fights since dropping a majority decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, with only a draw against Gennady Golovkin blemishing his record.
Alvarez said he is taking the rest of the year off, and he expects to figure out his next move by January, when he was rested and recharged.
“The training sessions, trying to make weight, that’s when you feel the tiredness of it all,” Alvarez said. “Right now, I feel great. My body is responding splendidly. Now I just need some time to rest and to prepare for the next challenge.”
