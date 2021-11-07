SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Players banned for betting

Two Chinese badminton players have been banned for two years for breaking rules on match-fixing and illegal betting, the sport’s governing body said on Friday. Zhu Junhao fixed the outcome of a match in 2019 by intentionally losing the first game, an investigation found. He went on to win the match. The player also bet on the Orleans Masters match, according to a BWF panel that probed the case. He also gave inside information to an unauthorized person. Zhang Binrong bet on matches on 36 occasions at tournaments in China, Switzerland and France in 2019, the BWF said. These actions contravened rules that ban badminton players from placing wagers on the sport. Both men, who are regional-level players, chose not to appeal.

CRICKET

BBC drops Vaughan

The BBC has dropped former England captain Michael Vaughan from a radio show on Monday next week after he was named in a report looking into allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Friday. In a column for the Telegraph on Thursday, Vaughan, 47, said he was alleged to have told Rafiq and two other Asian players as they walked onto the field together that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.” Vaughan, who played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009, strenuously denied making the comments. The BBC said in a statement that it takes “any allegations of racism extremely seriously,” adding that it was “monitoring the situation closely.” Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year he was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and contemplated taking his own life.

BASEBALL

Astros retain Baker

Dusty Baker, the 72-year-old manager who guided the Houston Astros into their third World Series in five seasons, on Friday agreed to a new one-year deal with the MLB club. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would give Baker another chance to capture the MLB crown that has eluded him as a manager, although he won one as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. The move, announced by the Astros, came three days after Houston lost this year’s World Series to Atlanta with a home defeat in Game six. Baker took over the team last year in the wake of the 2019 exposure of cheating by the team during its 2017 World Series championship run.

ATHLETICS

Rights groups sue state

Civil rights groups on Thursday sued to challenge a law in Tennessee that restricts transgender students’ participation in school sports, arguing that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory. “Today, Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU], and the ACLU of Tennessee filed a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law excluding transgender youth from participating in school sports,” the ACLU said in a statement. Earlier this year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed into law SB 228, which requires public middle and high school students to play sports based on the sex listed on their original birth certificates. Lee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.