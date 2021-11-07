BADMINTON
Players banned for betting
Two Chinese badminton players have been banned for two years for breaking rules on match-fixing and illegal betting, the sport’s governing body said on Friday. Zhu Junhao fixed the outcome of a match in 2019 by intentionally losing the first game, an investigation found. He went on to win the match. The player also bet on the Orleans Masters match, according to a BWF panel that probed the case. He also gave inside information to an unauthorized person. Zhang Binrong bet on matches on 36 occasions at tournaments in China, Switzerland and France in 2019, the BWF said. These actions contravened rules that ban badminton players from placing wagers on the sport. Both men, who are regional-level players, chose not to appeal.
CRICKET
BBC drops Vaughan
The BBC has dropped former England captain Michael Vaughan from a radio show on Monday next week after he was named in a report looking into allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Friday. In a column for the Telegraph on Thursday, Vaughan, 47, said he was alleged to have told Rafiq and two other Asian players as they walked onto the field together that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.” Vaughan, who played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009, strenuously denied making the comments. The BBC said in a statement that it takes “any allegations of racism extremely seriously,” adding that it was “monitoring the situation closely.” Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year he was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and contemplated taking his own life.
BASEBALL
Astros retain Baker
Dusty Baker, the 72-year-old manager who guided the Houston Astros into their third World Series in five seasons, on Friday agreed to a new one-year deal with the MLB club. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would give Baker another chance to capture the MLB crown that has eluded him as a manager, although he won one as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. The move, announced by the Astros, came three days after Houston lost this year’s World Series to Atlanta with a home defeat in Game six. Baker took over the team last year in the wake of the 2019 exposure of cheating by the team during its 2017 World Series championship run.
ATHLETICS
Rights groups sue state
Civil rights groups on Thursday sued to challenge a law in Tennessee that restricts transgender students’ participation in school sports, arguing that it is unconstitutional and discriminatory. “Today, Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU], and the ACLU of Tennessee filed a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law excluding transgender youth from participating in school sports,” the ACLU said in a statement. Earlier this year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed into law SB 228, which requires public middle and high school students to play sports based on the sex listed on their original birth certificates. Lee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
A trio of Russian women on Saturday swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed gold in emphatic fashion. Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3 in Vancouver, repeating their success at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month. En route to victory, Valieva, 15, landed three beautiful quadruple jumps, two in combination with triples, in her magnificent interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Valieva, who performs most jumps with both arms overhead, smashed her own record scores from Finland, posting 180.89 for her finale and 265.08 overall, even with a step out on her triple
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate