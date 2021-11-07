Julius Randle posted a game-high 32 points as the New York Knicks on Friday rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 113-98.
The Knicks outscored the Bucks 94-60 over the final three quarters to snap a two-game losing skid in front of a crowd of 17,300 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“Obviously, you don’t want to get down like we did, but we did,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s a long game. You’ve got to keep fighting and get it to a manageable number.”
Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY
“Once we got going a little bit and we made a couple hustle plays, it galvanized us and gave us energy,” he added.
Randle went 11-for-22 from the field and added 12 rebounds, while RJ Barrett finished with 20 points to record his fifth straight game with at least 20 points.
Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 23 points as the Knicks dominated the Bucks 54-28 points in the paint.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“It was a struggle. Defensively, we lost our identity,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We just didn’t play well after a good start.”
Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, holding on to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-90.
Durant also had five assists and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points for the Nets, who had to stave off a fourth-quarter Pistons rally for the win.
Durant became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
A trio of Russian women on Saturday swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed gold in emphatic fashion. Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3 in Vancouver, repeating their success at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month. En route to victory, Valieva, 15, landed three beautiful quadruple jumps, two in combination with triples, in her magnificent interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Valieva, who performs most jumps with both arms overhead, smashed her own record scores from Finland, posting 180.89 for her finale and 265.08 overall, even with a step out on her triple
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate