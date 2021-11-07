Knicks rally from deficit to subdue Bucks 113-98

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Julius Randle posted a game-high 32 points as the New York Knicks on Friday rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 113-98.

The Knicks outscored the Bucks 94-60 over the final three quarters to snap a two-game losing skid in front of a crowd of 17,300 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Obviously, you don’t want to get down like we did, but we did,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It’s a long game. You’ve got to keep fighting and get it to a manageable number.”

The New York Knicks’ Obi Toppin, left, takes a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, and Pat Connaughton in the second quarter of their NBA game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY

“Once we got going a little bit and we made a couple hustle plays, it galvanized us and gave us energy,” he added.

Randle went 11-for-22 from the field and added 12 rebounds, while RJ Barrett finished with 20 points to record his fifth straight game with at least 20 points.

Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 23 points as the Knicks dominated the Bucks 54-28 points in the paint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

“It was a struggle. Defensively, we lost our identity,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We just didn’t play well after a good start.”

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game, holding on to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-90.

Durant also had five assists and LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points for the Nets, who had to stave off a fourth-quarter Pistons rally for the win.

Durant became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season.