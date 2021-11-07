Modern Games’ victory draws boos from upset bettors

The first day of the Breeders’ Cup meeting at Del Mar racecourse in California on Friday concluded in extraordinary and chaotic circumstances after Modern Games was scratched from the Juvenile Turf on veterinary advice and then reinstated, before running out an easy winner as boos rang out from the grandstands.

The drama began when Modern Games’s stable companion Albahr, drawn on his outside in stall two, became upset in the gate and put his feet over the front of the stall.

“He freaked out and put his legs across [the gate],” Frankie Dettori, his rider, said. “Thanks to the boys who got me out of there, it could have been nasty.”

William Buick rides Modern Games to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in Del Mar, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

An initial inspection of Modern Games suggested that he had sustained a minor injury in the incident, and an announcement was made at the track that Modern Games had also been scratched. As a result, he was taken out of the betting pools, but a subsequent veterinary inspection showed that he was fit to compete and he was allowed to take his place in the field, to run for purse money only.

The race then unfolded ideally for Modern Games and William Buick, who arrived with a storming run in the straight to win with something to spare.

The spectators at Del Mar did not react warmly to the spectacle of a Breeders’ Cup winner that could not be backed, and loud boos and jeers rang around the course as Modern Games returned to the winner’s enclosure.

“I didn’t quite know what happened,” Buick said afterwards. “I could hear some people talking on walkie-talkies about scratching my horse, but I don’t think they realized my stall had been opened by the handlers to avoid the other horse.”

“He’s a real pro, he gave me a great ride around and ultimately he was a very good winner,” he added.

Earlier on the card, Corniche made all the running to give Bob Baffert, who was suspended from Churchill Downs earlier this year, his fifth win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and move to the front of the market for the Kentucky Derby in May next year.

Corniche might need to switch stables if he is to line up in the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.