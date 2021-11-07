India on Friday stayed alive at the T20 World Cup with a quick-fire eight-wicket rout of Scotland, with star spinner Ravindra Jadeja saying: “If we play like this, nobody can beat us.”
KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls, as India raced to a target of 86 in 6.3 overs to drastically improve their run-rate in the Super 12 contest in Dubai and keep their semi-final push on track.
Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to set up the crushing win after they bundled out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs following the team’s decision to bowl first.
Photo: AFP
“If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20s, we have to play like this,” Jadeja said after being named man of the match for his figures of 3-15 from four overs.
“We just look to play a good brand of cricket. We were just looking to play our best game,” he added.
Virat Kohli’s India have bounced back from their opening two losses to Pakistan and New Zealand to hammer Afghanistan and Scotland.
They still need to win their last group game against Namibia tomorrow and depend on the result of today’s New Zealand-Afghanistan match to have a chance of making the semi-finals.
“We can’t judge ourselves on the basis of two bad matches,” Jadeja said.
“We will now try to play the same brand of cricket that you saw in the last game and this one. There was no panic in the dressing room,” he added.
India’s pace bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah and Shami removed the Scotland openers, and Jadeja soon combined to rattle the opposition batting.
The Indian bowling looked different from the one that allowed Pakistan to win by 10 wickets and New Zealand by eight, and Jadeja had an explanation.
“The ball stops and grips the surface in the first innings. In the second innings the dew comes in and the wicket becomes flat and becomes easy for the batsman,” he said.
“We don’t get a start when we bat first, and middle overs also get tough because wickets keep falling in T20 cricket. That’s why winning the toss and putting the opposition in becomes important,” he added.
On the consequences of New Zealand beating Afghanistan today, a smiling Jadeja was quick to say we will “pack our backs and go home.”
New Zealand stayed on course for the semi-finals with a 52-run win over Namibia earlier in the day.
Group 2 leaders Pakistan have already made sure of a semi-final place with four wins in four games.
New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham, who made a brisk 35 on Friday as he and Glenn Phillips plundered 67 runs off the last four overs against Namibia, brushed aside talk of India’s focus on their final group match.
“We are pretty good as a unit at sort of keeping what’s necessary to concentrate on in the front of our minds,” Neesham said after being named man of the match for his all-round show in Sharjah.
“There’s been a few occasions I know the last couple of months where there’s been a lot of people talking a lot about us off the field so it doesn’t bother us too much,” he added.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
A trio of Russian women on Saturday swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed gold in emphatic fashion. Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia finished 1-2-3 in Vancouver, repeating their success at Finlandia Trophy earlier this month. En route to victory, Valieva, 15, landed three beautiful quadruple jumps, two in combination with triples, in her magnificent interpretation of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Valieva, who performs most jumps with both arms overhead, smashed her own record scores from Finland, posting 180.89 for her finale and 265.08 overall, even with a step out on her triple
LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946. So much is different, though. For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA. For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090. Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket,
BACK TO HOUSTON: Martin Maldonado, a Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate runs with a single, walk and sacrifice fly Rallying from a four-run deficit in an elimination game, the Houston Astros on Sunday kept their World Series hopes alive by defeating the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Carlos Correa went three-for-five and drove in two runs as the Astros rallied to 3-2 in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final, which continues with Game 6 today in Houston, Texas. “I’m just glad we get to go back to Houston,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “One game at a time now. Still alive.” Maldonado, a 35-year-old Puerto Rican catcher, became the first player in a World Series game to plate