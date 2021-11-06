Spurs’ Conte era starts with crazy win over Vitesse

AFP, PARIS





Antonio Conte on Thursday was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, who beat SBV Vitesse 3-2 in the UEFA Europa Conference League in a match that also featured three red cards.

Conte took his place in the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his work permit arrived in time two days after his appointment.

After watching his side race to a three-goal lead, before being pegged back and then losing a man as Vitesse ended with nine men, Conte told BT Sport: “It was a crazy game.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura, front right, scores past SBV Vitesse goalkeeper Markus Schubert, left, in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match in London on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“Usually I don’t like this type of game — a crazy game means anything can happen — but at the same time I think we should win and we won,” Conte said. “We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.”

Spurs had not mustered a single shot on target in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United, which spelled the end for Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge.

Against Vitesse they conjured up two within the first 90 seconds, encouraging the fans, some draped in Italian flags to make Conte feel at home.

The Italian former Inter, Chelsea and Juventus coach only had to wait 14 minutes for his new side’s first goal, Son Heung-min driving in a low, angled shot from the right.

Shortly after Lucas Moura, taking receipt of a perfect cross from Harry Kane, clinically converted another chance, sliding the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Markus Schubert.

The re-energized hosts were 3-0 up before the half hour, the goal awarded to Vitesse defender Jacob Rasmussen, who in trying to keep out Kane’s close-range shot dragged the ball over the line.

Rasmussen made quick amends, heading past Hugo Lloris four minutes later.

On 39 minutes, a defensive error by Moura resulted in Matus Bero slotting past Lloris to give Conte plenty to talk about in his first halftime team talk in the Spurs dressing room.

On the hour, Tottenham went a man down after defender Cristian Romero received his second booking for a foul on Lois Openda.

Lloris was then kept busy as Vitesse tried to capitalize on their numerical advantage, the Spurs skipper superbly denying Riechedly Bazoer’s curling shot with his left hand.

Conte made a triple substitution, introducing Harry Winks, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele for Son, Moura and Oliver Skipp.

Vitesse had a man sent off of their own when captain Danilho Doekhi felled Kane in the center circle to earn his second booking as Tottenham held on for a much-needed win.

Schubert was also sent off for handling the ball outside of his penalty area.

“We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects — tactically and physically,” Conte said. “I’m not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets.”

The win pushed Spurs up to second place in Group G, three points behind Stade Rennais.

While Conte was left with plenty of food for thought in north London ahead of his English Premier League return against Everton tomorrow, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho watched his AS Roma side earn a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegians had embarrassed Roma 6-1 at home in the first match between the two sides.