Sri Lanka knock out defending champs

VETERANS DISAPPOINT: Only Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran reached double figures for the West Indies, the rest failing dismally and extras the next-highest scorer

AFP, ABU DHABI





Sri Lanka on Thursday defeated the West Indies by 20 runs at the Men’s T20 World Cup, confirming the defending champions’ elimination from the tournament, while Australia stayed on course for the semi-finals.

Chasing 190 to win, the West Indies reached 169-8 in their 20 overs, leaving Australia and South Africa to battle for the final semi-final spot from Group 1 where leaders England are already effectively through.

Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) led already-eliminated Sri Lanka to 189-3, before Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the West Indies with a career-best unbeaten 81.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shot against the West Indies in their Men’s T20 World Cup match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka ended their campaign with two wins in five games, while the West Indies have one victory in four ahead of their final pool clash with Australia today.

“They have a long career ahead and a lot of good cricket to come,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said of Asalanka, 24, and Nissanka, 23.

“Anywhere they go, they’ll have a special place in the team. I think the team is going in the right direction at the moment,” he said.

Asalanka, coming in at No. 3, reached his half-century off 33 balls in a stylish innings boasting six fours.

Opener Nissanka made 51, with his half-century coming off 39 balls with five fours.

Asalanka was eventually out for 68 in the 19th over, caught by Hetmyer at deep square-leg off Andre Russell having hit a total of eight fours and a six.

Shanaka added a late cameo of 25 from 14 balls.

In reply, only Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran reached double figures for the West Indies.

Hetmyer’s 81 came off 54 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Pooran’s 46 came from 34 deliveries featuring six fours and a six.

The rest of the West Indies batters failed dismally, with 42-year-old Chris Gayle managing just a single to take his tournament total to 30 in four innings.

Fellow veterans Kieran Pollard, the skipper, was out for a golden duck, while Dwayne Bravo made just 2.

“We have spoken time and time again, especially from a batting perspective, what we need to do as individuals and we have not done well,” Pollard said. “A couple of young guys are putting up their hands, but the experienced guys, myself included, have not done well. We are not going to hide from the fact that it’s been disappointing for us. I’m sure all the guys are hurting in that dressing room.”

Behind Hetmyer and Pooran, the extras column with 11 was the next-highest scorer for the West Indies.

Earlier, leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to help Australia boost their semi-final hopes with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Zampa returned figures of 5-19 as Bangladesh were dismissed for just 73.

Skipper Aaron Finch, who hit 40, and David Warner put on 58 for the opening wicket as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and boost their hopes of making the semi-finals.

Taskin Ahmed bowled Finch after the batsman smashed two fours and four sixes in his 20-ball knock, while Warner was out for 18, but the wickets remained minor blemishes in Australia’s third win in four matches.

“Zampa’s five for 19 was outstanding,” Finch said. “It was a really clinical performance.”

Bangladesh were 10-3 and then 33-5 in 6.1 overs.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 16, put up some resistance with a 29-run partnership with Shamim Hossain, who scored 19.

Bangladesh, who have lost all five matches, witnessed a second straight collapse after they were bowled out for 84 in the previous loss to South Africa.

“We have been outplayed by the opposition. I hope the supporters keep supporting us,” a rueful Mahmudullah said. “There are a lot of areas we have to look at, especially our batting. The wickets that we have played on have been among the best for batting.”