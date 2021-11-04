SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Frontale win J-League

Kawasaki Frontale yesterday won their fourth J-League title in five years, drawing 1-1 with Urawa Reds to open up an unassailable 13-point lead with four games remaining. Yokohama F Marinos in second needed to match Frontale’s result in their game against Gamba Osaka — which began at the same time — to keep their title hopes alive, but a 1-0 defeat for Marinos handed the trophy to defending champions Frontale, who can also claim a second straight league-and-cup double before the season is over. “I’m very happy to win the title at home in front of lots of our fans,” said Frontale manager Toru Oniki, who has been in charge for all four league title wins. “I wanted to clinch it with a win, but this is the result of the points we’ve earned over the whole season and I’m very proud of the players.” Frontale dominated the J-League virtually from start to finish, going top of the table after two games and staying there all season. Marinos cut the gap to one point over the summer, but Frontale put together a seven-game winning streak to pull clear heading into yesterday’s game. They have lost only once this season, and have racked up a J-League record 85 points with four games still to play.

WINTER OLYMPICS

China given lifeline

China’s men’s ice hockey team will not be kicked out of their home Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, the sport’s governing body said, having threatened exclusion over the hosts’ “insufficient sporting standard.” China have an automatic place at February’s Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against NHL-packed rosters from the US and Canada. Speaking to reporters in September, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) president Luc Tardif said: “Watching a team being beaten 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey.” However, following a three-day IIHF Council meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, Tardif said in a news release: “To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games. The status of the men’s national team as a host nation participant in the Olympic ice hockey tournament was confirmed by [the IIHF] Congress and remains unchanged.”

RUGBY UNION

Hayman reveals dementia

Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 41. Hayman, who played the last of his 45 Tests at the 2007 World Cup, told New Zealand sports Web site The Bounce that he had also has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy. “I spent several years thinking I was going crazy. At one stage that’s genuinely what I thought,” Hayman said. “It was the constant headaches and all these things going on that I couldn’t understand.” Hayman, whose playing career ended six years ago with French club Toulon, struggled with alcohol abuse in recent years and was given a suspended prison sentence in France in 2019 after admitting to charges of domestic violence. He has joined a class-action lawsuit being prepared by former players alleging rugby federations, including global governing body World Rugby, failed to protect them from the risks of concussion.