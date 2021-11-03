SPORTS BRIEFS

HORSE RACING

Long-named horse wins

Japanese horse racing fans celebrated and commentators cursed their luck after a filly named Sumomomomomomomomo claimed victory. The three-year-old made a dramatic late surge to claim victory at Tokyo’s Oi racecourse on Monday, winning in the 12th race of her career. The horse’s unusual name has made her a social media phenomenon in Japan, with fans and TV personalities lining up to cheer her first victory. “She finally won — the horse with the name that makes race commentators cry!” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m finally able to say it properly,” another wrote. Japanese television showed the commentator coping admirably with the eight “mo”s in Sumomomomomomomomo’s name as she sped down the final straight. The name is based on a Japanese tongue-twister that means “plums and peaches are both peaches.” The Nikkan Sports daily reported that soft toys of the filly were on sale in the racecourse shop, adding that the horse’s popularity looked “set to take off.” Jockey Naoki Machida said that the fan support had helped secure the win. “When you hear cheers like that, it feels great when you’re almost at the finish line,” Nikkan Sports quoted him as saying.

BETTING

Flutter company suffers

Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment yesterday cut its full-year guidance after a run of unfavorable sports results last month and a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations there, sending its shares sharply lower. Bookmakers generally suffer when favorites win and Flutter Entertainment chief executive officer Peter Jackson said that this happened across the board last month, including Liverpool’s Premier League hammering of Manchester United and world boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder III. The run hit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization by about ￡60 million (US$81.82 million). Flutter avoided another “bloodbath” when short-priced favorite Incentivise came second in the Melbourne Cup yesterday, Jackson said. “It’s what happens, occasionally you have a run of bad luck and it’s not unhelpful for our punters that they get to see a winning streak,” Jackson told reporters.

SOCCER

Fans seek Hebei savior

Hebei fans yesterday urged Chinese authorities to step in and save the club after Javier Mascherano’s former side threatened to become the latest Chinese team to go bust. Jiangsu folded in February, barely 100 days after winning the Chinese Super League, and now top-tier Hebei appear to be in grave danger of going the same way. Doubts about the future of Hebei, who previously spent big on Argentine stars Mascherano and Ezequiel Lavezzi, have swirled for months. Then last week the club said that it was unable to pay the electricity bills at its training ground and would suspend training for four youth teams because of financial troubles, telling players to “take holiday.” It remains unclear whether Hebei, who are owned by property developer China Fortune Land Development, will play again when games resume next month.