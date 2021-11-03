HORSE RACING
Long-named horse wins
Japanese horse racing fans celebrated and commentators cursed their luck after a filly named Sumomomomomomomomo claimed victory. The three-year-old made a dramatic late surge to claim victory at Tokyo’s Oi racecourse on Monday, winning in the 12th race of her career. The horse’s unusual name has made her a social media phenomenon in Japan, with fans and TV personalities lining up to cheer her first victory. “She finally won — the horse with the name that makes race commentators cry!” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m finally able to say it properly,” another wrote. Japanese television showed the commentator coping admirably with the eight “mo”s in Sumomomomomomomomo’s name as she sped down the final straight. The name is based on a Japanese tongue-twister that means “plums and peaches are both peaches.” The Nikkan Sports daily reported that soft toys of the filly were on sale in the racecourse shop, adding that the horse’s popularity looked “set to take off.” Jockey Naoki Machida said that the fan support had helped secure the win. “When you hear cheers like that, it feels great when you’re almost at the finish line,” Nikkan Sports quoted him as saying.
BETTING
Flutter company suffers
Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment yesterday cut its full-year guidance after a run of unfavorable sports results last month and a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations there, sending its shares sharply lower. Bookmakers generally suffer when favorites win and Flutter Entertainment chief executive officer Peter Jackson said that this happened across the board last month, including Liverpool’s Premier League hammering of Manchester United and world boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder III. The run hit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization by about ￡60 million (US$81.82 million). Flutter avoided another “bloodbath” when short-priced favorite Incentivise came second in the Melbourne Cup yesterday, Jackson said. “It’s what happens, occasionally you have a run of bad luck and it’s not unhelpful for our punters that they get to see a winning streak,” Jackson told reporters.
SOCCER
Fans seek Hebei savior
Hebei fans yesterday urged Chinese authorities to step in and save the club after Javier Mascherano’s former side threatened to become the latest Chinese team to go bust. Jiangsu folded in February, barely 100 days after winning the Chinese Super League, and now top-tier Hebei appear to be in grave danger of going the same way. Doubts about the future of Hebei, who previously spent big on Argentine stars Mascherano and Ezequiel Lavezzi, have swirled for months. Then last week the club said that it was unable to pay the electricity bills at its training ground and would suspend training for four youth teams because of financial troubles, telling players to “take holiday.” It remains unclear whether Hebei, who are owned by property developer China Fortune Land Development, will play again when games resume next month.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
MARRED LEGACY: Quenneville’s 969 victories trails only Scotty Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned on Tuesday Joel Quenneville on Thursday resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the coach with the second-highest number of wins in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich. “I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming
A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games. With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As
For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That is how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player. Three weeks. Three weeks that — more than a decade later — rocked a once-proud franchise and raised more questions about the culture of sports. In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100GB of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised