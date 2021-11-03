England opener Jos Buttler said that his century in Monday’s T20 World Cup contest against Sri Lanka was among his best, but chose a fielding incident as his favorite moment in the Super 12 match.
Buttler smashed an unbeaten 101 off 67 deliveries to rescue England from a top-order wobble and effected two run outs as Eoin Morgan’s men stood on the brink of the semi-finals after their fourth win in as many matches.
Buttler also became the first Englishman to score an international hundred in all three formats and led the team as they walked off the field.
Photo: AP
“It’s right up there, isn’t it? Hopefully there’s still more good days to come, but certainly enjoyed today,” the 31-year-old said after playing what Morgan also called “one of his best ever innings in an England shirt.”
“To put in a performance in a World Cup, they’re all must-win games in this tournament, so yeah, delighted,” Buttler said.
For the first time in the tournament, England’s batting looked under pressure after Sri Lanka’s spinners restricted them to 36-3 in the powerplay.
Photo: AFP
Buttler collaborated with Morgan before accelerating, bringing up his maiden Twenty20 international century with his sixth six off the final ball of the innings.
“It’s probably something I’ll look back on at some point, and it’s a nice accolade to have,” he said. “I think there will be a few more guys who achieve that feat as well. I’m just looking at today, just what it means for the team and what it means for us in the competition, that means way more.”
After Sri Lanka began their chase, Morgan and Buttler drew first blood when they combined to run out Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over.
Buttler later removed his gloves and threw down the wicket to run out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, whose 26-run cameo had rekindled Sri Lanka’s hopes of an upset win.
“The [second] run out was probably the most favorite bit of my day,” Buttler said.
Unbeaten England face South Africa in their final Group 1 match on Saturday after the Proteas won by six wickets with 39 balls remaining against Bangladesh in yesterday’s early match.
Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took three wickets apiece as Bangladesh hobbled to 84 all out, which South Africa overhauled with few worries.
Additional reporting by staff writer
