New Orleans Saints are Tom Brady’s new kryptonite

AP





Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the American Football Conference: the Denver Broncos.

They were the only team who had a winning record against Brady while he was winning six rings with the New England Patriots, going 9-8 against them.

Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning.

The New Orleans Saints’ P.J. Williams, center, is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown during their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Brady’s new kryptonite in the National Football Conference is the New Orleans Saints.

They beat him for the third time in four tries on Sunday, with Dennis Allen dialing up a defense who denied Brady another of his patented game-winning drives in the closing minutes and deked him into throwing an interception that defensive back P.J. Williams turned into a pick-six that sealed the Saints’ 36-27 victory.

“I just threw it to the wrong guy,” said Brady, who also had two second-quarter turnovers that New Orleans converted into nine points. “I had Mike [Evans] open. It cost us the game.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw the ball during their NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The Saints, led by backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after starter Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury, took a 29-27 lead on Brad Johnson’s chip-shot field-goal after they stalled at the Buccaneers’ 5 yard line late in the fourth quarter.

That left Brady with 1 minute, 41 seconds and one timeout to get the Bucs into position for a field-goal and his 51st career comeback.

So many times, Brady has chewed up the clock and the yards on his way to leading his team to victory in such situations, but not this time.

His first pass, to Evans, fell incomplete. His second, to Chris Godwin, was picked off by Williams, who returned 40 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.

“He telegraphed it a little bit,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “And the DB made a helluva play.”

Ever since bolting the New England snow and shovels for Florida’s sand and sunshine, Brady has been unable to solve the Saints’ defense, save for his divisional playoff win last season when Drew Brees was tottering toward retirement.

Since Brady’s arrival, the Buccaneers have had just three games out of 28 in which they have had five or more combined sacks and turnovers. All three have come against the Saints, who sacked Brady three times on Sunday.

Including the playoffs, Brady has thrown 67 touchdown passes with just 13 interceptions against all other teams, but against the Saints he has just eight TD throws and seven interceptions.

He is 20-4 against all other opponents, 1-3 against the Saints, who have found a way to mix talent and technique with timing and scheming to make Brady look mortal, forcing him into the kinds of bad throws that only the Broncos used to be able to do, back when they jockeyed with the Patriots for AFC supremacy.

The Saints’ victory kept the Bucs (6-2) from getting too far ahead of them in the NFC South race, where they are just a 0.5 games back.