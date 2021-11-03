Only one team consistently confounded Tom Brady during his two-decade rule in the American Football Conference: the Denver Broncos.
They were the only team who had a winning record against Brady while he was winning six rings with the New England Patriots, going 9-8 against them.
Mike Shanahan is the only head coach to beat him five times and Denver took three of four from Brady in the playoffs, twice in the AFC championship behind Peyton Manning.
Photo: AFP
Brady’s new kryptonite in the National Football Conference is the New Orleans Saints.
They beat him for the third time in four tries on Sunday, with Dennis Allen dialing up a defense who denied Brady another of his patented game-winning drives in the closing minutes and deked him into throwing an interception that defensive back P.J. Williams turned into a pick-six that sealed the Saints’ 36-27 victory.
“I just threw it to the wrong guy,” said Brady, who also had two second-quarter turnovers that New Orleans converted into nine points. “I had Mike [Evans] open. It cost us the game.”
Photo: AFP
The Saints, led by backup quarterback Trevor Siemian after starter Jameis Winston’s season-ending knee injury, took a 29-27 lead on Brad Johnson’s chip-shot field-goal after they stalled at the Buccaneers’ 5 yard line late in the fourth quarter.
That left Brady with 1 minute, 41 seconds and one timeout to get the Bucs into position for a field-goal and his 51st career comeback.
So many times, Brady has chewed up the clock and the yards on his way to leading his team to victory in such situations, but not this time.
His first pass, to Evans, fell incomplete. His second, to Chris Godwin, was picked off by Williams, who returned 40 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.
“He telegraphed it a little bit,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “And the DB made a helluva play.”
Ever since bolting the New England snow and shovels for Florida’s sand and sunshine, Brady has been unable to solve the Saints’ defense, save for his divisional playoff win last season when Drew Brees was tottering toward retirement.
Since Brady’s arrival, the Buccaneers have had just three games out of 28 in which they have had five or more combined sacks and turnovers. All three have come against the Saints, who sacked Brady three times on Sunday.
Including the playoffs, Brady has thrown 67 touchdown passes with just 13 interceptions against all other teams, but against the Saints he has just eight TD throws and seven interceptions.
He is 20-4 against all other opponents, 1-3 against the Saints, who have found a way to mix talent and technique with timing and scheming to make Brady look mortal, forcing him into the kinds of bad throws that only the Broncos used to be able to do, back when they jockeyed with the Patriots for AFC supremacy.
The Saints’ victory kept the Bucs (6-2) from getting too far ahead of them in the NFC South race, where they are just a 0.5 games back.
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
MARRED LEGACY: Quenneville’s 969 victories trails only Scotty Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned on Tuesday Joel Quenneville on Thursday resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the coach with the second-highest number of wins in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich. “I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming
A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games. With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As
For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That is how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player. Three weeks. Three weeks that — more than a decade later — rocked a once-proud franchise and raised more questions about the culture of sports. In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100GB of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised