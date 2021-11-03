Harrison Butker on Monday kicked a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants.
Butker booted the eventual winning 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs improved to 4-4 on the season, despite taking 12 penalties against the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
“Our guys did a heck of a job,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “The offense did a good job of getting a lot of yards and doing a lot of different things. We got to keep executing.”
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY
Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown, while receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City rebounded from a 27-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans the week before.
Mahomes was pleased with his play after a disappointing performance against the Titans.
“The guys battled. They protected me in the pocket. I did a better job than I did last week,” he said.
Photo: AP
Matthew Kaminski on Friday intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? After catching a glimpse of the rookie pitcher’s unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As Luis Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3, Kaminski broke into a playful version of Rock-A-Bye-Baby — the perfect musical accompaniment for a rookie right-hander whose extended windup has been compared to
MARRED LEGACY: Quenneville’s 969 victories trails only Scotty Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned on Tuesday Joel Quenneville on Thursday resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the coach with the second-highest number of wins in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich. “I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming
A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games. With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As
For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That is how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player. Three weeks. Three weeks that — more than a decade later — rocked a once-proud franchise and raised more questions about the culture of sports. In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100GB of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised