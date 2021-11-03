Butker field goals lift the Chiefs

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Harrison Butker on Monday kicked a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants.

Butker booted the eventual winning 34-yard field goal with 67 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs improved to 4-4 on the season, despite taking 12 penalties against the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Our guys did a heck of a job,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “The offense did a good job of getting a lot of yards and doing a lot of different things. We got to keep executing.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicks a field goal during their NFL game against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY

Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown, while receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City rebounded from a 27-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans the week before.

Mahomes was pleased with his play after a disappointing performance against the Titans.

“The guys battled. They protected me in the pocket. I did a better job than I did last week,” he said.