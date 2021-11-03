NBA marks anniversary of first game

LOTS OF CHANGES: A player from the early days of the NBA said that writers of the time doubted that the new league’s teams could compete against college teams

AP, NEW YORK





The NBA on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first game with a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, the same as was played on Nov. 1, 1946.

So much is different, though.

For one, it is not even that Toronto franchise. The team who the Knicks beat that night were the Huskies, who played only that one season in the NBA.

New York Knicks guard R.J. Barrett, left, controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr defends during their NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday. Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY

For another, that game was played at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in front of a crowd of just 7,090.

Maple Leaf Gardens is now Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre and the lower level is a Loblaws supermarket, as Raptors coach Nick Nurse learned when he first moved into town.

“I lived right up there by Maple Leaf Gardens I think my first year in Toronto and now it’s a grocery store,” Nurse said. “I went in there, I saw the sign on the pillar there and I was taking pictures of that going: ‘Man, that’s incredible.’ Like, I didn’t even know that.”

A scoreboard message during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game. Photo: AFP

Nor could anyone have known in its first season that the NBA — then known as the Basketball Association of America — would turn into the global success it is today.

The 11-team league of 1946-1947 was so small that the Huskies and Knicks only ended up as the opener because they were moved up a day ahead of the other games because the Toronto Maple Leafs had a home game the next night and ice hockey was a bigger deal.

The NBA was not even the biggest deal in basketball.

“None of the writers really believed that we were better than the college teams. So we actually had to go to their gyms to prove that we were better than the college teams,” Bud Palmer, who played for the Knicks from 1946 to 1949, said in a video that the NBA played on the overhead scoreboard at Madison Square Garden.

The league recently announced a 75th anniversary team of the top players in NBA history to start the season-long celebration. The Knicks honored four of their players who were voted onto it during the first quarter of Monday’s game, as Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe and Bob McAdoo took the court along with Peter DeBusschere, whose late father, Dave, was selected.

In the game, Ogugua Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points as the Raptors won 113-104, their fourth straight victory.

Gary Trent Jr added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter.

Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the victors.

The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk’s three-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Huskies in 1946.

In Boston, DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points as the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point deficit in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points, while Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ 76ers 113, Trail Blazers 103

‧ Clippers 99, Thunder 94

‧ Grizzlies 106, Nuggets 97

‧ Hawks 118, Wizards 111

‧ Hornets 110, Cavaliers 113

‧ Pacers 131, Spurs 118

‧ Timberwolves 97, Magic 115