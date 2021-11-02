India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday admitted his team was “not brave enough” after an eight-wicket rout by New Zealand left their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.
Paceman Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets to restrict India to 110-7 after being invited to bat first in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.
Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who made 49, put on 72 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis romped home in 14.3 overs and handed India their second straight loss of the tournament.
Photo: Reuters
Jasprit Bumrah denied Mitchell his maiden half-century, but the wicket proved a minor blemish for New Zealand, who bounced back from their opening loss to top-of-the-table Pakistan.
India, who lost their first Super 12 match to Pakistan by 10 wickets, are in danger of missing the semi-finals.
They have no points from two games, while archrivals Pakistan lead the way with six points and Afghanistan have four after three games each.
“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball,” said Kohli, whose team face Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their remaining games.
Only the top two make the semi-finals.
“We didn’t have much to defend, but we weren’t brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations — not just from fans, but players as well,” he said. “So there’s always going to be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years.”
Williamson hailed his team as they collected their first win.
“A fantastic all-round performance from us against a formidable India side,” Williamson said. “We were able to build pressure throughout and the way the openers came out really set the platform.”
Boult dismissed Ishan Kishan for 4 and nearly had Rohit Sharma with the next ball, but Adam Milne dropped an easy catch at fine-leg.
Milne then gave away 15 runs from his first over, with Sharma hitting the paceman for a four and a six, but the New Zealand pacemen kept coming at the India batsmen as Tim Southee got K.L. Rahul walking back for 18.
Sharma fell to Sodhi for 14, this time giving away a catch to long-on.
Sodhi dismissed Kohli for 9 after the captain mistimed a shot to be caught at long-on.
Hardik Pandya, who made 23, and Ravindra Jadeja, 26 not out, put up some resistance with a partnership of 24 that was broken by Boult, who struck twice in his final over.
In reply, Guptill started on an attacking note to smash three boundaries before falling to Bumrah, who returned figures of 2-19.
Mitchell hit Jadeja for a six and then got another shot over the fence to bring up New Zealand’s 50 in the seventh over.
He departed with New Zealand needing 15 and Devon Conway joined Williamson to complete the formalities.
