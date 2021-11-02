West Ham United on Sunday underlined their English Premier League top-four credentials with a 4-1 win against 10-man Aston Villa as they extended their impressive run on the road.
Ben Johnson scored early for the visitors only to see Ollie Watkins equalize, but the Irons reclaimed the lead before halftime through Declan Rice.
Villa’s task was made all the harder early in the second half when defender Ezri Konsa was dismissed for denying a goalscoring opportunity.
Photo: Reuters
Late goals from Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen sealed the three points for David Moyes’ side, condemning Villa to a fourth straight Premier League defeat.
The victory lifts West Ham to 20 points after 10 games — level on points with third-placed Manchester City.
“It’s been a great week, but you know what happens in football. It can turn around and bite you,” Moyes told Sky Sports after his team’s fifth consecutive away win in all competitions. “We have another game on Thursday. I don’t want West Ham to become that flaky inconsistent team a lot of people remember them as.”
West Ham drew first blood in the seventh minute when Rice sprayed a pass out to the right flank for Johnson, who cut inside onto his left foot and curled a low shot into the far corner of the net.
Watkins leveled in the 34th minute, steering home Emiliano Buendia’s cross from close range.
However, Villa’s delight was short-lived as Rice restored the visitors’ lead with a long-range shot that bobbled its way into the back of the net via a touch off the post just four minutes later.
Villa were reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute when a video assistant referee review ruled that Konsa had denied Bowen a clear goalscoring opportunity by fouling him on the edge of the penalty area. The defender initially only received a yellow card for the foul.
Despite being a man down, the hosts came agonizingly close to an equalizer when Lukasz Fabianski got his fingertips to a thumping Watkins header to push the ball against the bar.
West Ham increased their lead when Fornals finished from a tight angle after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could only push Bowen’s shot into his path and Bowen himself added a fourth.
Earlier, Leeds United beat Norwich City 2-1 to record just their second league win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone.
The sides were locked at 0-0 at Carrow Road at halftime, but the game exploded into life in a dramatic four-minute spell after the break.
Leeds forward Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, only for Andrew Omobamidele to head an equalizer from a corner two minutes later.
Home cheers turned to despair in the 60th minute when Rodrigo’s low left-footed effort found its way underneath goalkeeper Tim Krul.
The win lifted Leeds to 17th, three points clear of the bottom three. Norwich remain winless and are eight points from safety.
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,
Taliban officials on Monday took to social media to congratulate the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team for winning a match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, but there was a muted response on the streets of Kabul, although such wins were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — the first major victory for the team since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown on many forms of public entertainment, cricket has been an exception, a game fighters followed closely even during the war whenever the national team was
MARRED LEGACY: Quenneville’s 969 victories trails only Scotty Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned on Tuesday Joel Quenneville on Thursday resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the coach with the second-highest number of wins in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich. “I admire Kyle Beach for his courage in coming
A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing. The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games. With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As