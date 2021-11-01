SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

Team want name off Cup

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship. In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Thursday, Wirtz wrote that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name. “I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”

CRICKET

Asghar quits amid T20

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he would retire after yesterday’s game with Namibia, despite the T20 World Cup only having reached the midway point. “I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in Pashto in a video message on Facebook. “I want more and more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, it’s expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and afterwards I will resign.” Asghar skippered Afghanistan over all three formats of cricket for six years, before being acrimoniously sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England. He eventually won back the captaincy, but was axed again in June after being blamed for the team’s poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.

BOXING

Family call for apology

The family of a black boxer who was once called “the best in Europe,” but was prevented from fighting for the British title because of the color of his skin, has demanded a formal apology. Although Cuthbert Taylor, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, competed as a flyweight for Britain at the 1928 Olympics — the first black boxer to do so — his talents were never fully recognized because of the color bar, which from 1911 to 1948 required that fighters have “two white parents” to compete for titles. Born in 1909 to a father of Caribbean descent and white Welsh mother, Taylor was deemed “not white enough to be British” by the British Boxing Board of Control. The board had still not apologized despite requests from the family and Merthyr MP Gerald Jones. A memorial for Taylor, who died in 1977, was unveiled on Saturday at the Court House in Merthyr Tydfil, where Taylor used to train, to mark Black History Month. A plaque states the boxer was “denied the chance to succeed because of the color of his skin.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Teixeira, 42, claims title

Glover Teixeira, a Danbury, Connecticut, native by way of Brazil, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday, then on Saturday went out and became UFC light heavyweight champion. Teixeira stunned the mixed martial arts world by submitting Poland’s Jan Blachowicz to claim the title in the main event of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, becoming the second-oldest fighter in UFC history to win a championship. “Twenty years, baby, 20,” Teixeira said. “I have no words to describe [this]. Never give up on your dreams.”