ICE HOCKEY
Team want name off Cup
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship. In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Thursday, Wirtz wrote that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name. “I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”
CRICKET
Asghar quits amid T20
Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he would retire after yesterday’s game with Namibia, despite the T20 World Cup only having reached the midway point. “I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in Pashto in a video message on Facebook. “I want more and more youngsters to get the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, it’s expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and afterwards I will resign.” Asghar skippered Afghanistan over all three formats of cricket for six years, before being acrimoniously sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England. He eventually won back the captaincy, but was axed again in June after being blamed for the team’s poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe.
BOXING
Family call for apology
The family of a black boxer who was once called “the best in Europe,” but was prevented from fighting for the British title because of the color of his skin, has demanded a formal apology. Although Cuthbert Taylor, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, competed as a flyweight for Britain at the 1928 Olympics — the first black boxer to do so — his talents were never fully recognized because of the color bar, which from 1911 to 1948 required that fighters have “two white parents” to compete for titles. Born in 1909 to a father of Caribbean descent and white Welsh mother, Taylor was deemed “not white enough to be British” by the British Boxing Board of Control. The board had still not apologized despite requests from the family and Merthyr MP Gerald Jones. A memorial for Taylor, who died in 1977, was unveiled on Saturday at the Court House in Merthyr Tydfil, where Taylor used to train, to mark Black History Month. A plaque states the boxer was “denied the chance to succeed because of the color of his skin.”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Teixeira, 42, claims title
Glover Teixeira, a Danbury, Connecticut, native by way of Brazil, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday, then on Saturday went out and became UFC light heavyweight champion. Teixeira stunned the mixed martial arts world by submitting Poland’s Jan Blachowicz to claim the title in the main event of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, becoming the second-oldest fighter in UFC history to win a championship. “Twenty years, baby, 20,” Teixeira said. “I have no words to describe [this]. Never give up on your dreams.”
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,
Taliban officials on Monday took to social media to congratulate the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team for winning a match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, but there was a muted response on the streets of Kabul, although such wins were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — the first major victory for the team since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown on many forms of public entertainment, cricket has been an exception, a game fighters followed closely even during the war whenever the national team was