A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Atlanta Braves in it on Saturday. Then the offense finally came to life, and just like that, they were one win from their first World Series title in 26 years.
Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a commanding 3-1 series lead.
The Braves could wrap up the championship on their home field in Game 5, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.
Photo: AP
That triumph at the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium remains the franchise’s only World Series crown since moving to the Deep South in 1966.
This is the closest they have been to a second title since then.
A huge shout-out goes to a most unlikely hero. Former No. 1 draft pick Kyle Wright, who has largely been a huge disappointment in repeated chances with the Braves, turned in 4-2/3 gritty innings out of the bullpen after surprise starter Dylan Lee retired only one hitter.
Wright was hardly overpowering, giving up five hits — including a homer by Jose Altuve in the fourth that staked the Astros to a 2-0 lead — and three walks, but he continually pitched out of trouble, giving the Braves a semblance of hope until the offense woke up.
That finally occurred in the sixth, when Eddie Rosario became the first Atlanta hitter to get past first base with a one-out double off Brooks Raley.
Rosario wound up scoring on another clutch post-season hit by Austin Riley, who lined a two-out single to left against Phil Maton.
The Braves left the bases loaded, but they were not done. Just like that, they stunningly engineered the first lead change of the entire series.
Facing Cristian Javier, Swanson went the opposite way for a homer that tied the game at 2, the ball hit so hard that it ricocheted off the tabled section in the right-field stands and rolled all the way back to the infield.
The celebration had barely simmered down when Soler stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. On a 2-1 pitch from Javier, he got hold of a hanging slider and drove it into the Astros’ bullpen in left, leaving Yordan Alvarez hanging helplessly over the fence as the ball sailed over his head.
Former US president Donald Trump, only months after calling for a boycott of the MLB, performed the controversial “tomahawk chop” with fans before the game while standing beside his wife, Melania Trump.
He said he was invited to the game by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. The league denied making the invitation, saying the former president asked to attend the game.
Unlike the 2019 World Series in Washington, when Trump was booed while still in office, there was no obvious reception for the former president at Truist Park.
His appearance was not announced to the crowd.
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,
Taliban officials on Monday took to social media to congratulate the Afghanistan men’s national cricket team for winning a match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, but there was a muted response on the streets of Kabul, although such wins were celebrated enthusiastically in the past. Afghanistan beat Scotland in a match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — the first major victory for the team since the Taliban takeover of the country. While the Taliban frown on many forms of public entertainment, cricket has been an exception, a game fighters followed closely even during the war whenever the national team was