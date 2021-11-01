Homers carry Braves to brink of title

UNLIKELY HERO: Largely considered a disappointment in repeated chances with the Braves, Kyle Wright pulled through in Game 3 to give Atlanta a semblance of hope

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia





A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Atlanta Braves in it on Saturday. Then the offense finally came to life, and just like that, they were one win from their first World Series title in 26 years.

Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Braves could wrap up the championship on their home field in Game 5, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.

The Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler runs the bases on his go-ahead solo home run against the Houston Astros, as Guillermo Heredia runs out of the dugout to cheer during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: AP

That triumph at the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium remains the franchise’s only World Series crown since moving to the Deep South in 1966.

This is the closest they have been to a second title since then.

A huge shout-out goes to a most unlikely hero. Former No. 1 draft pick Kyle Wright, who has largely been a huge disappointment in repeated chances with the Braves, turned in 4-2/3 gritty innings out of the bullpen after surprise starter Dylan Lee retired only one hitter.

Wright was hardly overpowering, giving up five hits — including a homer by Jose Altuve in the fourth that staked the Astros to a 2-0 lead — and three walks, but he continually pitched out of trouble, giving the Braves a semblance of hope until the offense woke up.

That finally occurred in the sixth, when Eddie Rosario became the first Atlanta hitter to get past first base with a one-out double off Brooks Raley.

Rosario wound up scoring on another clutch post-season hit by Austin Riley, who lined a two-out single to left against Phil Maton.

The Braves left the bases loaded, but they were not done. Just like that, they stunningly engineered the first lead change of the entire series.

Facing Cristian Javier, Swanson went the opposite way for a homer that tied the game at 2, the ball hit so hard that it ricocheted off the tabled section in the right-field stands and rolled all the way back to the infield.

The celebration had barely simmered down when Soler stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. On a 2-1 pitch from Javier, he got hold of a hanging slider and drove it into the Astros’ bullpen in left, leaving Yordan Alvarez hanging helplessly over the fence as the ball sailed over his head.

Former US president Donald Trump, only months after calling for a boycott of the MLB, performed the controversial “tomahawk chop” with fans before the game while standing beside his wife, Melania Trump.

He said he was invited to the game by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. The league denied making the invitation, saying the former president asked to attend the game.

Unlike the 2019 World Series in Washington, when Trump was booed while still in office, there was no obvious reception for the former president at Truist Park.

His appearance was not announced to the crowd.