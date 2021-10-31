SOCCER
PSG defeat Lille
Neymar on Friday set up Angel di Maria to score an 88th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind once again, this time to beat reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille OSC 2-1. With Kylian Mbappe missing and Lionel Messi taken off at halftime, PSG needed captain Marquinhos to equalize in the 74th minute after Jonathan David had given the away side a first-half lead at the Parc des Princes. Di Maria had set up the equalizer and he then arrived to fire low into the net from Neymar’s lay-off.
SOCCER
Hoffenheim end Hertha run
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday brought Hertha BSC’s short Bundesliga resurgence to an end with a 2-0 win over the visiting team. Goals in the first half from Andrej Kramaric and Sebastian Rudy moved Hoffenheim into seventh place ahead of the rest of the 10th round and ended Hertha’s two-game winning streak. Kramaric has scored more goals against Hertha than any other Bundesliga team and he took his tally against the capital club to nine in 11 games with his second goal of the season in the 19th minute. Ihlas Bebou left the ball for the better-placed Croat to fire in past Alexander Schwolow in the Hertha goal. Rudy made it 2-0 in the 36th minute on a rebound after Robert Skov’s initial effort crashed off the back post.
CRICKET
Australian greats die
Australian cricket was in mourning yesterday after the deaths of former greats Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett within 24 hours of each other. Test spinner Mallett died aged 76 following a long battle with cancer, while legendary all-rounder Alan Davidson passed away at 92. Davidson, a destructive left-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting middle-order batsman, was hailed as “one of cricket’s finest players and most influential and beloved figures.” Davidson made his Test debut on the 1953 Ashes tour against England and played 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets at 20.53 with best figures of 7-93, while scoring 1,328 runs. Mallett was remembered as a humble man who also played a significant role in Australian cricket. Nicknamed “Rowdy” in an ironic nod to his quietly spoken nature, he played 38 Tests from his debut against England in 1968, taking 132 wickets at an average of 29.84.
BASKETBALL
Jimmy Butler leads Heat
Jimmy Butler on Friday scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had 26 points as the Miami Heat stretched their winning streak in the NBA to three games with a 114-99 win over Charlotte Hornets. Adebayo added 19 rebounds, and Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 26 for the Heat. Elsewhere, LeBron James returned from a two-game injury absence to score 26 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101. In Toronto, Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Raptors edged the Orlando Magic 110-109. In Portland, the Trail Blazers breezed to a 111-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. In New York, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98, while the Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-75 in Denver. In New Orleans, the Pelicans lost to the Sacramento Kings 109-113.
