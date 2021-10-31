Afghanistan captain pleads with fans after ticket chaos

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has pleaded with his country’s fans to “please buy tickets” instead of forcing their way into stadiums without a valid ticket at the T20 World Cup.

“Afghan fans, please buy tickets and come to the stadium, don’t repeat again, it’s not good,” Nabi said after losing a thrilling Group 2 game against Pakistan by five wickets on Friday, with Asif Ali smashing four sixes in the penultimate over.

Ticketless fans, mostly carrying Afghan flags, tried to enter the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali plays a shot during their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday. Photo: AP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that police closed all the gates an hour after the game had started “to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue.”

The match began while swathes of fans outside the stadium were seen running toward the entrances.

Those already inside had lined up for hours, and they generated a stunning atmosphere in a ground awash with color and energy.

People react as they watch a screen in Kabul on Friday showing the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AFP

However, the closure of gates deprived many fans entry, despite having valid tickets.

“The ICC, BCCI and ECB apologize to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium tonight and request they contact the ticket provider,” the ICC said, referring to the The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Emirates Cricket Board.

The ICC also said that it had asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into the events “to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in future.”

On the field, Pakistan put one foot in the semi-finals after Ali’s scintillating power-hitting secured a nervy five-wicket victory.

The 2009 champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 147-6. Skipper Babar Azam anchored Pakistan’s chase with a fluent 51, but it was Ali who smashed four sixes in the penultimate over from Karim Janat to clinch the see-saw contest with six deliveries to spare.

Having beaten India and New Zealand in their first two matches, Pakistan are effectively in the last four with clashes against minnows Namibia and Scotland remaining.

In yesterday’s first match, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets, with David Miller striking two sixes to find the 15 they needed from the final over to haul in their opponent’s 142 all out.

Sri Lanka leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took a hat-trick that threatened to derail the South Africa chase.

Australia were to play England in the night match, which was to begin at about press time last night.

Additioanl reporting by staff writer and Reuters