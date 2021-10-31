Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has pleaded with his country’s fans to “please buy tickets” instead of forcing their way into stadiums without a valid ticket at the T20 World Cup.
“Afghan fans, please buy tickets and come to the stadium, don’t repeat again, it’s not good,” Nabi said after losing a thrilling Group 2 game against Pakistan by five wickets on Friday, with Asif Ali smashing four sixes in the penultimate over.
Ticketless fans, mostly carrying Afghan flags, tried to enter the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Photo: AP
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that police closed all the gates an hour after the game had started “to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue.”
The match began while swathes of fans outside the stadium were seen running toward the entrances.
Those already inside had lined up for hours, and they generated a stunning atmosphere in a ground awash with color and energy.
Photo: AFP
However, the closure of gates deprived many fans entry, despite having valid tickets.
“The ICC, BCCI and ECB apologize to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium tonight and request they contact the ticket provider,” the ICC said, referring to the The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Emirates Cricket Board.
The ICC also said that it had asked the ECB to undertake a thorough investigation into the events “to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in future.”
On the field, Pakistan put one foot in the semi-finals after Ali’s scintillating power-hitting secured a nervy five-wicket victory.
The 2009 champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 147-6. Skipper Babar Azam anchored Pakistan’s chase with a fluent 51, but it was Ali who smashed four sixes in the penultimate over from Karim Janat to clinch the see-saw contest with six deliveries to spare.
Having beaten India and New Zealand in their first two matches, Pakistan are effectively in the last four with clashes against minnows Namibia and Scotland remaining.
In yesterday’s first match, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets, with David Miller striking two sixes to find the 15 they needed from the final over to haul in their opponent’s 142 all out.
Sri Lanka leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took a hat-trick that threatened to derail the South Africa chase.
Australia were to play England in the night match, which was to begin at about press time last night.
Additioanl reporting by staff writer and Reuters
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,