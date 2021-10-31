A “gut” decision on Friday to pull starting pitcher Ian Anderson after five no-hit innings paid off, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said after his team’s dominant 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park.
The 23-year-old had four strikeouts through the first five innings to the delight of the Atlanta crowd, as the city hosted a World Series game for the first time in more than two decades and faced the tantalizing prospect of a potential no-hitter.
Anderson had given his manager little cause for complaint, putting up the second-longest no-hit bid by a rookie in a World Series game, but Snitker nonetheless turned to the bullpen to start the sixth inning, a decision he later credited to his intuition.
Photo: AFP
“He’d thrown a lot of pitches in the top half of that lineup,” Snitker said in a post-game news conference. “I thought the fourth inning he really had to work to get through that. He had a really good fifth inning.”
“And I told him, because he was like: ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’ But I was just like: ‘Ian, I’m going with my gut right here.’”
Atlanta fell short of a no-hitter, as the Astros were held to two hits, but the gut call paid off and the Braves ended the evening with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.
Photo: AFP
“You want the chance to compete, especially on the biggest stage like this is,” Anderson said. “I knew he wasn’t going to budge — it’s hard to ... you can’t blame him for going to those guys. Those guys time in and time out get it done. And you know they did it again tonight [Friday].”
Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in the runs for Atlanta.
Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz blooped a single leading off the eighth inning against Tyler Matzek that dropped in front of Eddie Rosario for Houston’s first hit as the left fielder pulled up to avoid colliding with shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Alex Bregman grounded a single through the wide-open right side of a shifted infield leading off the ninth against Will Smith, who remained perfect in five save chances this post-season.
Anderson threw 76 pitches, and A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson, Matzek and Smith combined for the last 57 of the 18th two-hit shutout in Series history.
“He was effectively wild,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said of their opponents’ starter. “Our guys never could zero in on the strikes.”
Riley hit an RBI double in the third on a cutter from rookie Luis Garcia after Freddie Freeman singled, while D’Arnaud added his second Series homer in the eighth, a drive off Kendall Graveman that was D’Arnaud’s first long ball at home since September last year.
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant
UNCERTAINTY: Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open and other events in the country A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was on Tuesday canceled, with organizers blaming uncertainty over COVID-19 rules that players would face in Melbourne. It is the second year that the Kooyong Classic, normally played in the weeks leading up to the season-opening Grand Slam, has been scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kooyong president Adam Cossar said he was disappointed that the event could not take place in January next year, but hoped it would return the following year. Players are still awaiting clarification on whether they need to be fully vaccinated to participate at the Australian Open, also in Melbourne,