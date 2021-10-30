SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASEBALL

Ohtani voted player of year

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the MLB Players Association, while Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said on Thursday. Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, which is given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won the American League’s comeback player award after returning from colon cancer, while San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey won the National League comeback player after opting out of last year’s season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.

SOCCER

Body seeks to lift ban

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran has requested the government adopt a law to overturn a ban on women attending matches in stadiums, the body’s secretary general said on Thursday. “A bill has been proposed to the Islamic national assembly by the Iranian football federation. Once it has been approved, the presence of women will be allowed,” the Tasnim news agency quoted Hassan Kamrani Far as saying. Iran’s parliament is largely dominated by conservatives and religious dignitaries who are opposed to women attending matches. Women were refused access to stadiums after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, officially to protect them from inappropriate male behavior, but exceptions have been made for international games.

SOCCER

Australia to play at home

Australia are to play Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier at Western Sydney Stadium on Nov. 11, the first home fixture for the Socceroos in more than two years. Canberra hosted the last Socceroos international on home soil, a 5-0 win over Nepal, in October 2019 before the country shut its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions remain in place, and the crowd for the match between the top two teams in Asian third-round qualifying Group B would be restricted to 75 percent of the stadium’s capacity, which is about 22,500 people. “Fans can provide energy to players and teams, and after having been away from Australia for so long, I expect that our players will harness and utilize the support,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

E-SPORTS

Virtual F1 mirrors reality

Mercedes and Red Bull are fighting a title duel in Formula One’s virtual world, as well as on racetracks, with the teams on Thursday tied at the top after the latest round of the e-sports Series Pro championship. Red Bull drivers won all three races at the virtual Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza layouts to go level with Mercedes on 140 points in a championship with a US$750,000 prize pot. As in the real world, Alfa Romeo and Haas are bottom of the standings. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is leading Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the real world of F1, with Mercedes ahead in the constructors’ standings. Reigning e-sports champion Jarno Opmeer leads the drivers’ standings on 101 points.