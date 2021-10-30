Warner blasts a match-winning 65 at World Cup

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Opener David Warner on Thursday said his faltering recent form never bothered him after his attacking 65 helped Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup.

Warner — who was dropped from his IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, last month after two bad games — smashed 10 fours in his 42-ball knock, as Australia achieved their target of 155 with 18 balls to spare in Dubai.

Warner and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 37, took apart the Sri Lankan bowlers with an opening stand of 70 that set up their second successive win in the Super 12 stage.

Australia’s David Warner tries to make his ground while running between the wickets during their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“Tonight, obviously, I had to start afresh. Everyone was talking about my form, but that’s not the thing I am worried about,” Warner told reporters. “People who criticize me know exactly what I am about.”

“That’s the world of sport, when you ride the highs, you ride the lows. Stay confident, keep a smile on your face and never let it get to you,” he added.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned impressive figures of 2-12 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 154-6, despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 33 off 26 balls.

In reply the left-right batting pair of Warner and Finch punished the opposition pace bowlers with regular boundaries, while thwarting mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga got Finch against the run of play as the batsman chopped a googly onto his stumps. He hit 37 off 23 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell’s promotion to No. 3 did not bear results, as he fell in Hasaranga’s next over for 5, but there was no stopping Warner.

The left-handed batsman, who survived a reprieve on 18 when wicketkeeper Kusal Perera dropped an easy catch off Dushmantha Chameera, reached his half-century in 31 balls.

Warner finally fell to Dasun Shanaka before Steve Smith, who made 28, and Marcus Stoinis, who made 16, carried the team home.