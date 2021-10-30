Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Thursday reached the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Yonex French Open after defeating France’s Brice Leverdez 21-16, 17-21, 21-19.
The fourth-seeded Chou edged out world No. 37 Leverdez in a thrilling round-of-16 matchup on Stade Pierre de Coubertin’s Court 2 in Paris.
In a close contest that lasted 1 hour, 20 minutes, Chou won the first game before handing the second to Leverdez. Chou rallied in the third, which saw the score tied six times, before the world No. 4 secured two consecutive points at 19-19 for the win.
It was the 31-year-old Chou’s fourth win out of 12 against the 35-year-old Leverdez.
Chou was yesterday to meet world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the quarter-finals.
Chou would not be joined in the final eight by compatriot Wang Tzu-wei, who fell to world No. 35 Heo Kwang-hee of South Korea in 37 minutes on Court 3.
The world No. 10 was knocked out after a 21-10, 21-18 defeat, as Heo extended his head-to-head lead over Wang to 3-2.
In women’s singles, Pai Yu-po was swiftly knocked out in the second round by world No. 6 Ratchanok Intanon.
Intanon defeated the world No. 41 Pai 21-13, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.
In men’s doubles, Yang Po-han and Lu Ching-yao crashed out of the second round after falling to the world No. 2 duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.
Ahsan and Setiawan took just 1 hour to defeat Yang and Lu, ranked No. 23, 21-16, 14-21, 21-15.
The French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, which started on Tuesday and ends tomorrow, carries a total purse of US$600,000.
