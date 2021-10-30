NAACP urges free agents to avoid Texas teams

Reuters





The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Thursday called on free agents in five major North American sports leagues not to sign contracts with Texas-based teams, citing restrictions to voting and abortion rights.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott last month signed into law voting restrictions that critics said would make it harder for black and Hispanic voters to cast ballots.

The NAACP cited those issues among its concerns in a letter sent to players associations in the MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA and NHL.

“As we watch an incomprehensible assault on basic human rights unfold in Texas, we are simultaneously witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children and marginalized communities,” the NAACP said in the letter.

Abbott’s press office could not be reached for comment.

The governor has previously said the voting law was intended to combat voter fraud. The anti-abortion law bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said he was calling on athletes to protect “democratic values.”

“Professional athletes serve as some of our country’s greatest role models and we need them to join us to fight for democracy,” he said.

Earlier this year, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred moved the All-Star Game and amateur player draft out of Atlanta, Georgia, in protest over the state’s new voting restrictions.