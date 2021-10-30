The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Thursday called on free agents in five major North American sports leagues not to sign contracts with Texas-based teams, citing restrictions to voting and abortion rights.
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott last month signed into law voting restrictions that critics said would make it harder for black and Hispanic voters to cast ballots.
The NAACP cited those issues among its concerns in a letter sent to players associations in the MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA and NHL.
“As we watch an incomprehensible assault on basic human rights unfold in Texas, we are simultaneously witnessing a threat to constitutional guarantees for women, children and marginalized communities,” the NAACP said in the letter.
Abbott’s press office could not be reached for comment.
The governor has previously said the voting law was intended to combat voter fraud. The anti-abortion law bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.
NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said he was calling on athletes to protect “democratic values.”
“Professional athletes serve as some of our country’s greatest role models and we need them to join us to fight for democracy,” he said.
Earlier this year, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred moved the All-Star Game and amateur player draft out of Atlanta, Georgia, in protest over the state’s new voting restrictions.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter on Friday posted a new video denouncing China’s human rights record regarding Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. The video came two days after Kanter, who has a history of speaking out against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of his native Turkey, condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Tibet in a similar video, prompting a backlash in China. “Heartless Dictator of China, XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world. Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people!” Kanter wrote on Twitter. “Stop the
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant