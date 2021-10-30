US senators eyeing tagging an Olympics boycott to bill

Reuters, WASHINGTON





A bipartisan group of US senators on Thursday proposed an amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would impose a diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics — less than 100 days away — amid accusations of rights abuses by Beijing.

The amendment, led by US Senator Mitt Romney, mirrors language included in sweeping China-related legislation the Senate passed in June, and would prohibit the secretary of state from spending federal funds to “support or facilitate” the attendance of US government employees at the Games.

With the Olympics set to open in February, the fate of that measure is in limbo. As the US Congress is preoccupied with US President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, the bill passed by the Senate has stalled in the House of Representatives.

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, left, and bobsledder Aja Evans model the Team USA Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday in New York. Photo: AP

The new amendment, if approved, would add the diplomatic boycott provision to next year’s National Defense Authorization Act, a defense bill the US Congress has passed every year since 1961.

The amendment calls for an “end to the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing human rights abuses, including the Uighur genocide,” but allows US funding for athletes, as well as the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its employees and contractors.

Such a boycott “will hurt the Chinese Communist Party, rather than punish our American athletes,” Romney said in a statement.

The amendment is cosponsored by US senators Tim Kaine and Ed Markey, both Democrats, and Republican Todd Young. All four are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Members of Congress have been vocal in demanding an Olympic boycott or venue change, and have lashed out at corporations, arguing that their silence about what the US Department of State has deemed a genocide of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in China was abetting the Chinese government.

Chinese officials vehemently deny abuses.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also called for a diplomatic boycott.