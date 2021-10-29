SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Asian Cup groups announced

Three-time champions Taiwan and eight-time winners China, along with hosts India, are to be in the same group for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup following the draw ceremony in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The tournament is to feature 12 teams for the first time, expanded from eight, and would be played across three venues in western India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6. Taiwan, China and India are to be joined by debutants Iran in Group A, while Australia are in Group B with Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. Defending champions Japan, who defeated Australia 1-0 in the 2018 final, are in Group C along with South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar.

BASEBALL

Cleveland team sued

A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 on Wednesday sued the city’s MLB team in federal court alleging that the switch from the Indians to the Guardians infringes on its trademark. “A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.” The Cleveland Indians in July announced that they would assume the name Guardians for next year’s season after years of criticism that the Indians name and Chief Wahoo logo were racist. The new name, the team has said, was influenced in part by the two large Art Deco statues that appear to stand guard on a bridge spanning the Cuyahoga River.

SOCCER

Sport again not on book list

The six-title shortlist for the ￡30,000 pound (US$41,257) William Hill Sports Book of the Year prize was published yesterday, with soccer conspicuous by its absence for the second consecutive year. Soccer books have won the world’s richest and oldest sports literary prize seven times in 32 editions, more than any other sport, although boxing and cricket come close with five each. None of this year’s finalists, selected by a panel of judges from 143 entries, were previous winners. “We have a splendidly diverse shortlist that encompasses brain trauma and racism — two of the problems sport is grappling with right now — an iconic moment in rugby, the pull of Everest, an unsung female hero and the fight against adversity,” panel chair Alyson Rudd said. The winner is to be announced on Dec. 2.

CRICKET

Proteas player apologizes

South African star Quinton de Kock yesterday apologized for refusing to take the knee in his team’s T20 World Cup match and said he would be “happy” to do it. “I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home,” De Kock said in a statement. “I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.” De Kock pulled out of Tuesday’s match against holders West Indies for “personal reasons,” defying orders from Cricket South Africa to their players on following the anti-racism gesture. They acted after pictures emerged from the team’s first game against Australia at the weekend where some players knelt and some stood.