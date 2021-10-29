SOCCER
Asian Cup groups announced
Three-time champions Taiwan and eight-time winners China, along with hosts India, are to be in the same group for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup following the draw ceremony in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The tournament is to feature 12 teams for the first time, expanded from eight, and would be played across three venues in western India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6. Taiwan, China and India are to be joined by debutants Iran in Group A, while Australia are in Group B with Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. Defending champions Japan, who defeated Australia 1-0 in the 2018 final, are in Group C along with South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar.
BASEBALL
Cleveland team sued
A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 on Wednesday sued the city’s MLB team in federal court alleging that the switch from the Indians to the Guardians infringes on its trademark. “A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.” The Cleveland Indians in July announced that they would assume the name Guardians for next year’s season after years of criticism that the Indians name and Chief Wahoo logo were racist. The new name, the team has said, was influenced in part by the two large Art Deco statues that appear to stand guard on a bridge spanning the Cuyahoga River.
SOCCER
Sport again not on book list
The six-title shortlist for the ￡30,000 pound (US$41,257) William Hill Sports Book of the Year prize was published yesterday, with soccer conspicuous by its absence for the second consecutive year. Soccer books have won the world’s richest and oldest sports literary prize seven times in 32 editions, more than any other sport, although boxing and cricket come close with five each. None of this year’s finalists, selected by a panel of judges from 143 entries, were previous winners. “We have a splendidly diverse shortlist that encompasses brain trauma and racism — two of the problems sport is grappling with right now — an iconic moment in rugby, the pull of Everest, an unsung female hero and the fight against adversity,” panel chair Alyson Rudd said. The winner is to be announced on Dec. 2.
CRICKET
Proteas player apologizes
South African star Quinton de Kock yesterday apologized for refusing to take the knee in his team’s T20 World Cup match and said he would be “happy” to do it. “I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home,” De Kock said in a statement. “I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.” De Kock pulled out of Tuesday’s match against holders West Indies for “personal reasons,” defying orders from Cricket South Africa to their players on following the anti-racism gesture. They acted after pictures emerged from the team’s first game against Australia at the weekend where some players knelt and some stood.
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter on Friday posted a new video denouncing China’s human rights record regarding Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. The video came two days after Kanter, who has a history of speaking out against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of his native Turkey, condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Tibet in a similar video, prompting a backlash in China. “Heartless Dictator of China, XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world. Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people!” Kanter wrote on Twitter. “Stop the
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan’s slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year. Sunday’s match started with Taiwan working hard to wear down Bahrain’s
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway on Saturday, slamming into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the crash at the Airport Race Wars Two event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police
Jubilant cricket fans on Sunday poured onto the streets across Pakistan to hail their team’s rout of archrivals India at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket triumph, a first ever at the World Cup level over their South Asian neighbors. Fans danced and sang, shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” or “Long Live Pakistan.” Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, as well as Peshawar and Karachi, while fireworks also lit up the sky. “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant