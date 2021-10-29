Taiwanese badminton stars advance in France

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese badminton stars Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei on Wednesday bounced back from disappointment at last week’s Denmark Open to sail into the second round of the men’s singles at the Yonex French Open.

Fourth-seed Chou took only 38 minutes to sweep aside India’s H.S. Prannoy 21-11, 21-14 in his opening match on Stade Pierre de Coubertin’s Court 1 in Paris.

It was Chou’s fourth win out of five over world No. 31 Prannoy, with the Indian coming out top in a round-of-32 matchup at the 2018 All England Open.

Looking to bounce back from his quarter-final defeat at the Denmark Open in Odense on Friday last week, the world No. 4 was clearly on a mission to win, and dished out a superb performance to outclass the 2018 Wuhan Badminton Asia Championships bronze medalist in the first game.

Although Prannoy forced a comeback in the second game, grabbing eight successive points, Chou held him off, with the Taiwanese finding himself at match point at 20-14, before putting the tie to bed.

Chou was yesterday to face world No. 37 Brice Leverdez of France for a slot in the quarter-finals.

After being knocked out in the first round at Odense, Wang made a stunning comeback to advance to the second round by defeating Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 in 56 minutes on Court 2.

World No. 10 Wang widened the score to create a comfortable 15-5 lead after reeling in five consecutive points to pocket the first game.

Zilberman grabbed eight consecutive points to shoot ahead 16-9 in the second game. Wang leveled the field at 19-19, but lost the next two points.

In the third game, Wang regained his composure to build a considerable lead over Zilberman, who saved the first match point, but was ultimately defeated.

Wang is to next face world No. 35 Heo Kwang-hee of South Korea.

In the women’s singles, Pai Yu-po defeated Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 18-21, 21-18, 21-17 in 57 minutes, setting up the world No. 41 player to face Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the second round. World No. 6 Ratchanok earlier bested Marie Batomene of France 21-13, 21-16.

In men’s doubles, Yang Po-han and Lu Ching-yao overcame Indonesia’s Daniel Marthin and Leo Rolly Carnando 24-22, 21-17 in a swift 45 minutes. In the second round, they are to play world No. 2 duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.

Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan crashed out after India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat them 18-21, 21-17, 21-13 in 51 minutes.

In the women’s doubles, Chang Ching-hui and Lee Chih-chen lost to the Swedish duo of Clara Nistad and Johanna Magnusson 19-21, 22-20, 21-19 in 58 minutes.

In the mixed doubles, Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching lost to Denmark’s Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund 27-25, 24-26, 21-13.