For three weeks in 2010, they did nothing. That is how long it took for the leadership of the Chicago Blackhawks to act on allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player.

Three weeks. Three weeks that — more than a decade later — rocked a once-proud franchise and raised more questions about the culture of sports.

In the span of 107 pages, featuring interviews with 139 witnesses, more than 100GB of electronic records and 49 boxes of hard-copy records, a report by an outside law firm detailed how senior leaders of the Blackhawks seemingly ignored the sexual assault accusations raised with the franchise days before the team won its first Stanley Cup title since 1961.

The Chicago Blackhawks logo is pictured on a jersey in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 3. Photo: AP

The ramifications of the independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits, stretched into several corners of the NHL, which fined the Blackhawks US$2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

Florida coach Joel Quenneville was yesterday to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, and Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is planning to talk to the commissioner on Monday.

Both were with the Blackhawks when the accusations by Kyle Beach were first reported to team leadership.

Beach, a 2008 first-round draft pick playing professionally in Germany, told TSN on Wednesday he felt “alone and dark” in the days following the alleged assault.

He said he is only now beginning the healing process.

Beach, 31, had been referred to as John Doe in his lawsuit against the team and the Blackhawks’ report, but has come forward publicly.

According to the report, the encounter between Beach, then a 20-year-old minor leaguer called up in case the Blackhawks needed help in the playoffs, and Brad Aldrich, then 27, occurred on May 8 or 9 in 2010.

Beach told investigators that Aldrich threatened him with a souvenir baseball bat before forcibly performing oral sex on him and masturbating on the player’s back, allegations that he also detailed in his lawsuit.

Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual. Asked Wednesday about the law firm’s report, Aldrich responded: “I have nothing to say.”

About two weeks after the alleged incident, on May 23, 2010, right after Chicago advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, team president of hockey operations Stan Bowman, executive Al MacIsaac, president John McDonough, executive vice president Jay Blunk and assistant general manager Cheveldayoff met with Quenneville and mental skills coach Jim Gary to discuss the allegations.

Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who led the investigation, said accounts of the meeting “vary significantly.”

There was no evidence that anything was done about the accusations before McDonough contacted the team’s director of human resources on June 14 — a delay that contravened the team’s sexual harassment policy, Schar said.

During those three weeks, Aldrich continued to work for and travel with the team.

Schar said Aldrich also “made an unwanted sexual advance” toward a 22-year-old Blackhawks intern.

Beach told TSN that seeing Aldrich around the team after the incident made him feel sick.

“I reported this and I was made aware that it made it all the way up the chain of command by [Gary] and nothing happened,” Beach said. “It was like his life was the same as the day before. Same every day.”

“And then when they won, to see him paraded around lifting the Cup, at the parade, at the team pictures, at celebrations, it made me feel like nothing,” he added.

McDonough, Blunk and Gary are no longer employed in the NHL. Now Bowman and MacIsaac are out as well.

According to the report, Donald Fehr, the leader of the NHL Players’ Association, was contacted twice about allegations connected to the assistant coach, including by a Beach confidant. Fehr told investigators he could not recall either conversation, but did not deny that they had occurred.

“Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story,” Fehr said in a statement on Wednesday night. “There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.”

Beach had told a doctor with an assistance program run through the players’ association and the league, Fehr said.

“While this program is confidential between players and the doctors, the grave nature of this incident should have resulted in further action on our part. The fact that it did not was a serious failure,” he said.

The team is also facing a second lawsuit by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.