Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had two options to be his starting pitcher for Game 2 of the MLB World Series, and he decided to push back the hotter pitcher to Game 3.
Instead of opting for rookie right-hander Luis Garcia, who dazzled in Game 6 of the American League (AL) Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, Baker tabbed right-hander Jose Urquidy to start against the visiting Atlanta Braves in Game 2.
Urquidy made his last start of the regular season on Oct. 3 against the Oakland Athletics and did not appear in Houston’s AL Division Series victory over the Chicago White Sox. The extended stretch between appearances might have played a factor in his performance in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Red Sox on Monday last week.
He allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks in 1-2/3 innings.
Baker opted to give Garcia an extra day of rest.
“I was told a long time ago that the pitchers rust out before they wear out,” the manager said. “So it was twofold. Just give one rest and one work.”
The Astros, down 1-0 in the best-of-seven MLB World Series following a 6-2 loss on Tuesday, hope that Urquidy can mimic his only previous World Series start, when he worked five scoreless innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts in an 8-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the 2019 Fall Classic.
“That game I was a little nervous,” said Urquidy, who finished 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA over 20 starts during the regular season this season.
“I mean, in the first inning, I think I was a little nervous, but during the second inning, I started to feel more confident,” Urquidy said. “[Robinson] Chirinos was catching for me that day, and he was talking with me about [concentrating] and [being] focused on my throws.”
Urquidy also had a scoreless, relief outing for two-thirds of an inning in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.
The Braves are to counter with ace left-hander Max Fried, who is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA over three starts this post-season. Fried has incrementally constructed a well of post-season knowledge, with past triumphs and failures shaping his mental approach to each starting assignment.
After tossing six shutout innings at Milwaukee in Game 2 of the National League (NL) Division Series, Fried allowed two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts over six innings in the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.
However, when Atlanta was looking to clinch the NL Championship Series in Game 5, Fried allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks in 4-2/3 innings during an 11-2 loss.
Fried is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA over 15 career post-season appearances (seven starts). He knows how to approach what comes next.
“Really, just not trying to do too much,” Fried said. “I think that’s any time that I kind of get outside of that and maybe trying to make — you know, throw a little bit harder or throw a ball by a guy, you know, just things that really just allow myself to get too big in the moment rather than just looking at the glove and focusing on the glove and executing that pitch right then and there.”
There is a heightened sense of preparation against the Astros, whose post-season experience will provide a specific challenge for Fried, especially after the Braves won Game 1.
“About the Astros’ lineup, it’s a really good team,” Fried said. “They take really good at-bats. They’re going to make you throw strikes. They’re not going to chase a ton. They’ve obviously been here. They’ve played a lot of playoff games.”
BUILDING MOMENTUM: Forward Lai Li-chin, who is a veteran of the national team that qualified in 2008, scored her third goal of the week against Bahrain in the second half Taiwan on Sunday punched their ticket for the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the final match of the qualifiers at Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, making a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in 14 years. The triumph in the curtain-raiser booked Taiwan's slot in the tournament for the first time since 2008, as they prepare to join 10 other nations, as well as hosts India, in matches in Navi Mumbai and Pune from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 next year.
