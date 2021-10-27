Beijing’s skeleton and bobsled venue hosts test event

Reuters, BEIJING





The men’s and women’s skeleton test events for the Winter Olympics next year were held on Monday at the National Sliding Center in Beijing, making it the first international competition to take place at the newly constructed venue.

The races, sanctioned by the International Skeleton and Bobsleigh Federation, served as a qualifying event for the Olympics, with 240 athletes from 23 countries competing in the two-day test event.

Competitors at the autumn and winter test events are to be subject to daily tests for COVID-19 and required to remain in a “competition bubble,” in addition to being fully vaccinated before their arrival in China.

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller compete in a Winter Olympics skeleton test event at the Yanqing National Sliding Center in China yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“We were very lucky in that we got to do a full season last year, so a lot of it was very similar to that in terms of getting tested before you kind of flew anywhere,” Britain’s Marcus Wyatt said.

“We had lots of COVID-19 tests throughout the week,” Wyatt said. “I think a lot of athletes have just gotten used to that in the past ... so I think we’re all mainly just happy that we can compete, that we can be here.”