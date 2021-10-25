DOWNHILL SKIING
Shiffrin lands 70th Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday delivered a dazzling second run in the giant slalom to claim her 70th World Cup win in the season opener on the Soelden glacier in Austria. The American edged Swiss first-run leader Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.16 seconds, with Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, the winner of the overall World Cup title last season, a distant third, 1.3 seconds back. Shiffrin was one of four US skiers to finish in the top 25 and said the strong competition within the team in an Olympic year was helping bring out the best in her. “My teammates are pushing the pace really high, so I’m pushing, too,” Shiffrin said. “It’s so cool. Like I said, the last two weeks we’ve all been pushing each other, and I see them skiing and think: ‘I have to keep raising my level too, because you’re here and you’re hungry ... and everybody’s hungry,’ and I feel that motivation,” she added.
BASKETBALL
Chicago Bulls off to 3-0 start
An overwhelming defensive effort powered hosts the Chicago Bulls to their first 3-0 start in five years after a 97-82 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The Bulls held the Pistons to just 15 points in the second quarter, then 11 in the third, to build a commanding lead despite enduring their own shooting woes. Chicago shot just 35 of 84 (41.7 percent) from the floor, including six of 18 from Zach LaVine on a 14-point night. Chicago compensated for the quiet night from its star scorer with a balanced performance. Six Bulls scored in the double figures, led by DeMar DeRozan’s game-high 21 points. Detroit compounded its turnover issues with a woeful 34 of 88 (38.6 percent) shooting performance from the field, including five of 28 from beyond the three-point arc.
BASEBALL
Braves reach World Series
The Atlanta Braves on Saturday reached the MLB World Series, toppling defending champions the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to wrap up the National League Championship Series in six games. The Braves, who are to face the Houston Astros in the league’s championship series, rolled over the Dodgers by jumping on their starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. The win ended a string of heartbreaking potential elimination losses for the Braves — they had four previous chances in the past two years to book a trip to the World Series, but failed. Atlanta advanced to their sixth World Series all-time and their first since 1999. “It is amazing. This organization has been around a long time and it has been a long time since we got to the World Series,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
SOCCER
Bayern wins with ‘e-coach’
Coach Julian Nagelsmann again sent instructions remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 as Bayern Munich on Saturday beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Bayern stayed a point clear of Dortmund at the top of the table in what would have been a routine win if not for Nagelsmann’s absence. The coach has been directing Bayern remotely since he tested positive ahead of a UEFA Champions League game at SL Benfica on Wednesday, which Bayern won 4-0. Assistant Dino Toppmoller deputizes on the touchline and said Nagelsmann is closely involved with the tactics.
