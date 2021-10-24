SPORTS BRIEFS

LIGUE 1

Fans delay game

AS Saint-Etienne stayed winless and last in Ligue 1, but salvaged a point against visiting Angers with a late fightback in a match delayed for an hour by protests from angry home fans. After mid-table Angers proved the fans’ point by grabbing a two-goal lead, Saint-Etienne fought back with Mickael Nade scoring a late equalizer. He made the final score 2-2 five minutes into added time, or 65 minutes after the final whistle was originally scheduled to blow. The match had been held back by a pitch invasion during the player warm-up. Home supporters unfurled banners, let off a barrage of rockets and smoke bombs and ran onto the field, damaging the goals. The banners attacked coach Claude Puel, club leadership and the players. “We’ve had enough talk, you’re making us crack,” one visible through the smoke said. “Puel resign,” “management resign” and “we want a team worthy of its fans” the fans chanted.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal raise performance

Arsenal on Friday delivered their best performance of the season to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League. Arsenal were completely dominant for most of the game and built a 3-0 lead before Jacob Ramsey pulled a late goal back for Villa, who then pressured for the final 10 minutes without coming closer. Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his first Arsenal goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead just before halftime, converting the rebound after seeing his penalty saved. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe capped an impressive display by adding the third in the 56th minute on a quick counterattack.

SERIE A

Torino hold off Genoa

Torino on Friday held off a late comeback from Genoa to see out a 3-2 victory in Serie A for their first win in more than a month. Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega gave Torino a 2-0 advantage at the break before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Genoa. Josip Brekalo then restored Torino’s two-goal advantage, but Felipe Caicedo quickly responded for Genoa to set up a tense final 10 minutes. Elsewhere, Antonio Candreva scored one goal and contributed to another with a free-kick that resulted in an own-goal as UC Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1 to move up to 13th.

LA LIGA

Montoro denies Osasuna

A stunning 90th-minute goal from far outside the area by Granada substitute Angel Montoro on Friday denied 10-man CA Osasuna the chance to move to the top of La Liga. Montoro’s long-range lob over the head of goalkeeper Sergio Herrera snatched a 1-1 draw for a Granada side who had been outplayed at El Sadar Stadium, despite having an extra man for the final 15 minutes.

BUNDESLIGA

Mainz end winless run

FSV Mainz 05 on Friday scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes to beat Augsburg 4-1 and end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt scored two goals and set up one more against Augsburg, who have not won an away league game since February.