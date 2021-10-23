Unbeaten Irons six points clear after defeating Genk

AFP, PARIS





West Ham United on Thursday took control of Group H in the UEFA Europa League thanks to a 3-0 home win over KRC Genk.

Craig Dawson scored late in the first half, before Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen helped the Irons to go six points clear.

“The main thing is topping the group. The home games are vitally important. We want to win away, too,” Bowen told BT Sport. “If we can stay strong, keep the confidence, then I think teams will be fearing us. We could be the team to look out for. We’re only a few games away from a big cup run.”

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, right, controls the ball under pressure from KRC Genk’s Patrik Hrosovsky in their UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium in England on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Elsewhere in Group H, Rapid Vienna defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 to open their account in the competition.

Olympique Lyonnais have also made a perfect start to the European campaign and came from behind to edge Sparta Prague 4-2.

The French side, who finished the final quarter of an hour with 10 men after teenager Malo Gusto was sent off, trailed 2-0 early on.

Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi with a brace, France’s Houssem Aouar and Lucas Paqueta of Brazil then responded to claim the victory.

“The first 20 minutes were very difficult,” Haouar told RMC Sport. “We have a lot of talent up front, so we knew how to score after. It proves all the quality we have.”

Serie A leaders SSC Napoli secured their first European win of the season, overcoming the previously unbeaten Legia Warsaw 3-0.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen took his goal tally to nine for the campaign after Lorenzo Insigne had broken the deadlock for the Italian side.

Italy midfielder Matteo Politano then rubbed salt into the Polish wounds with a third in stoppage-time.

AS Monaco remain top of Group B after 21-year-old midfielder Sofiane Diop claimed an 89th-minute winner in the 2-1 success over PSV Eindhoven.

Austria’s Sturm Graz remain pointless after three rounds after Sweden’s Alexander Isak scored a second-half winner in Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win.

Fenerbahce were denied a first win of the campaign when Pieter Gerkens scored with half an hour left to claim a 2-2 draw for Royal Antwerp.

Olympique de Marseille were held 0-0 at SS Lazio as Italy’s Ciro Immobile hit the woodwork for the hosts.

The French club released a statement saying that they “reserved the right” to make an official complaint after Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng was reportedly the victim of racist abuse from the fans.