Baker Mayfield had the best seat in the house to watch the Browns’ backups deliver.
Case Keenum on Thursday stepped in for an injured Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years and third-string back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards as Cleveland overcame a short week and a long list of injuries to beat the Denver Broncos 17-14.
Keenum did not put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.
Photo: AFP
They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time.
“Unfortunately, some people are going to get hurt,” Keenum said after his first win since 2019. “At the same time, you love other young guys getting chances.”
Johnson, playing because stars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both out with calf injuries, had the best game of his young career.
He scored on a four-yard run in the first half and picked up 52 yards on seven carries as the Browns chewed up the final 5 minutes, 17 seconds after the Broncos pulled within three.
Once he reached the end zone, Johnson was not sure how to react.
“It’s unexplainable,” he said. “I wanted to celebrate, but I didn’t know what to do. It’s been a long journey.”
The Broncos could not stop Johnson and now they cannot stop losing, either.
“The last drive was very frustrating,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said. “We loaded up against the run and we couldn’t stop them.”
Afterward, Johnson, who worked on a fishing boat when he was not drafted, got doused with water by his teammates in a raucous celebration in the locker room.
Johnson could not believe that NBA superstar LeBron James wrote about him on Twitter in the game’s final minutes.
“LeBron?” he said. “Man, that’s my favorite basketball player. LeBron? That’s amazing. That means a lot. Wow.”
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of touchdown passes and gutted it out while playing with foot and quadriceps injuries.
He finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards with one interception.
The Broncos (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game, and maybe as importantly, lost star linebacker Von Miller to a sprained ankle. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed all of last year with a dislodged ankle tendon.
Miller got hurt late in the first half when he banged legs with teammate Dre’Mont Jones while rushing Keenum.
Mayfield, who has been playing with a torn labrum, also has a broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder, but believes he can continue to play with it, a person familiar with the quarterback’s health said.
Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough so that he can play against Pittsburgh on Oct. 31, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The fourth-year quarterback revealed the break in his humerus bone to Fox during the network’s pre-game show.
Until he is ready, Keenum showed he can keep the Browns going forward.
So did Johnson, an unlikely hero.
“A guy like him, who the locker room loves and everybody loves — a great young family and just a good overall person,” Keenum said. “To come in here and having an incredible night like that and make some big time plays for us on a national stage, very pumped for him. It was exciting.”
Two women yesterday morning attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, but were detained by Greek police. The women, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old exiled Hong Konger Joey Siu (邵嵐), both US citizens, are members of the “No Beijing 2022” campaign, a statement from the New York-based organization Students for a Free Tibet said. They, and a third person, entered the archeological site as paying customers, and then Zoksang and Siu climbed some scaffolding, from which they attempted to unfurl the banner. A security officer rushed to them and took
It is the world’s longest certified foot race: a 4,989km run that takes participants around the same New York block 5,649 times. Thousands of people have climbed Everest — but just 49 have completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, organizers say. Runners finish more than two marathons a day for almost two months, on less than five hours of sleep a night. They cannot rely on changing scenery to keep them motivated as the route is a 883m loop on a concrete sidewalk around a high school in Jamaica, Queens. To mix things up a bit, they alternate between running clockwise
Sean Wainui, a rising star of Super Rugby with the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs, died yesterday in an automobile accident. He was 25 and the father of two children. His death was confirmed by family members and by New Zealand Rugby, which said “one of New Zealand Rugby’s tallest Totara trees has fallen.” Wainui played 44 matches for the Chiefs from 2018. He also played nine times for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and was a New Zealand Maori representative from 2015. Wainui scored five tries for the Chiefs against the New South Wales Waratahs in June, a Super Rugby record. Police said they were notified
‘NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE’: Spain’s Paula Badosa joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the title on her first appearance A handful of tennis’ superstars skipped the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed BNP Paribas Open. A rash of upsets sent other big names packing, too. Left standing at the end as champions were two players ranked outside the top 25. Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Sunday beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, giving the tournament its first men’s winner ranked outside of the top 25 since 2010. Paula Badosa of Spain edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), becoming just the third woman to win on her Indian Wells debut. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among those skipping the