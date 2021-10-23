Keenum, Johnson lead Browns to victory

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio





Baker Mayfield had the best seat in the house to watch the Browns’ backups deliver.

Case Keenum on Thursday stepped in for an injured Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years and third-string back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards as Cleveland overcame a short week and a long list of injuries to beat the Denver Broncos 17-14.

Keenum did not put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass against the Denver Broncos in their NFL game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time.

“Unfortunately, some people are going to get hurt,” Keenum said after his first win since 2019. “At the same time, you love other young guys getting chances.”

Johnson, playing because stars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both out with calf injuries, had the best game of his young career.

He scored on a four-yard run in the first half and picked up 52 yards on seven carries as the Browns chewed up the final 5 minutes, 17 seconds after the Broncos pulled within three.

Once he reached the end zone, Johnson was not sure how to react.

“It’s unexplainable,” he said. “I wanted to celebrate, but I didn’t know what to do. It’s been a long journey.”

The Broncos could not stop Johnson and now they cannot stop losing, either.

“The last drive was very frustrating,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said. “We loaded up against the run and we couldn’t stop them.”

Afterward, Johnson, who worked on a fishing boat when he was not drafted, got doused with water by his teammates in a raucous celebration in the locker room.

Johnson could not believe that NBA superstar LeBron James wrote about him on Twitter in the game’s final minutes.

“LeBron?” he said. “Man, that’s my favorite basketball player. LeBron? That’s amazing. That means a lot. Wow.”

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of touchdown passes and gutted it out while playing with foot and quadriceps injuries.

He finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards with one interception.

The Broncos (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game, and maybe as importantly, lost star linebacker Von Miller to a sprained ankle. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed all of last year with a dislodged ankle tendon.

Miller got hurt late in the first half when he banged legs with teammate Dre’Mont Jones while rushing Keenum.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a torn labrum, also has a broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder, but believes he can continue to play with it, a person familiar with the quarterback’s health said.

Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough so that he can play against Pittsburgh on Oct. 31, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The fourth-year quarterback revealed the break in his humerus bone to Fox during the network’s pre-game show.

Until he is ready, Keenum showed he can keep the Browns going forward.

So did Johnson, an unlikely hero.

“A guy like him, who the locker room loves and everybody loves — a great young family and just a good overall person,” Keenum said. “To come in here and having an incredible night like that and make some big time plays for us on a national stage, very pumped for him. It was exciting.”