Chelsea lose Lukaku and Werner after Tuchel warning

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had warned that his big names might be playing too much soccer, and on Wednesday he lost forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injury against lowly opposition in the UEFA Champions League.

The defending European champions ran out easy 4-0 winners against Malmo in Group H with goals from Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz, and two bullet penalties by Jorginho.

However, Lukaku fell victim to a clumsy tackle in the 18th minute and Werner pulled up clutching his hamstring just before halftime.

Malmo defender Lasse Nielsen, left, and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku vie for the ball during their Group H Champions League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu, and muscle injury and hamstring for Timo,” Tuchel said. “They will be some time out.”

However, the German said that he did not regret playing Lukaku, who had failed to score in six games before Wednesday’s clash.

“It was maybe the moment to give him confidence and let him play,” Tuchel said. “We don’t want these problems too often, but it happens during a season.”

The coach had suggested before the game that some of his players might have lost a little motivation through playing too much.

He mentioned Lukaku in particular.

“In this moment, I feel like Romelu is a bit overplayed, he played too many games over the summer... It is difficult to judge if he really needs a break or if we need to keep him on the pitch,” Tuchel said on Tuesday.