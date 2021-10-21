Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’

AFP, BRUSSELS





Andy Murray on Tuesday said that he had “never played a match like it” after the former world No. 1 battled past the US’ Frances Tiafoe in an epic at the European Open.

The 34-year-old Scot, who has suffered career-threatening hip injuries, saved two match points to pull off a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8) victory in a thrilling first-round clash in Antwerp, Belgium.

At 3 hours, 45 minutes it was the longest best-of-three match this year, the ATP said, eclipsing the 3 hours, 38 minutes played by Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final in April.

Andy Murray returns to Frances Tiafoe in their European Open men’s singles match in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a match like that,” Murray said. “I think it’s the longest three-set match I’ve played by quite a distance. I’m tired right now, obviously it was an unbelievable battle.”

Murray shared a warm embrace with 23-year-old Tiafoe afterward.

“Nowadays obviously my body is old now. I’ve played a lot of matches on the Tour,” he said. “I don’t mind playing long matches, but that was taking it to another level.”

Murray faces Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman today.