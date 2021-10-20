SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Hsieh heading to WTA finals

World No. 1 women’s doubles player Hsieh Su-wei has secured a spot at the WTA Finals following her victory with Elise Mertens at the BNP Paribas Open this weekend. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo are to be making their debut together at the WTA’s season-ending tournament after a fruitful year brought wins at Indian Wells and Wimbledon in July. “Time to book our flight Elise. After winning IW, me & Elise are in the championship,” Hsieh wrote on Facebook after the WTA announced the news on Monday. Hsieh, who is making her fourth appearance at the WTA’s showcase event, will be hoping for a repeat of her 2013 victory with partner Peng Shuai of China.

CRICKET

Campher takes 4 in 4 balls

Curtis Campher on Monday took four wickets in four balls as Ireland eased past the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. South African-born Campher took a hat-trick and then struck again to return figures of 4-26 and reduce the Dutch from 51-2 to 51-6, Ireland going on to dismiss them for 106 in the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old medium-pacer joined Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga as the only bowlers to take a four wickets in four balls in T20s. “To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Campher said. “Maybe it will set in a little bit later. To be honest I’m just happy with the win and that’s all that matters.” Ireland cruised to a seven-wicket win with 4.5 overs to spare as player-of-the-match Campher hit the winning runs for his team’s first win over the Netherlands in a World Cup.

SOCCER

Clubs pass sponsorship rule

English Premier League clubs on Monday passed a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, a move that could restrict Newcastle United’s new Saudi owners, the Guardian reported. Financial Fair Play rules limit a club’s spending based on their revenue, including sponsorship deals, but arrangements involving companies closely linked to clubs’ owners have come under scrutiny. Newcastle and Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, voted against the proposals, but were defeated 18-2 at the meeting, the Guardian reported. The Premier League declined to comment on the report of the confidential meeting.

TENNIS

Djokovic faces vaccine rule

Australia’s Victoria state will not do special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete at major events, an official said yesterday, putting Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open title defence and bid for the Grand Slam record in doubt. World No. 1 Djokovic, level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, declined to reveal his vaccination status again this week and said he was unsure if he would defend his Australian Open crown as authorities work out COVID-19 restrictions for the tournament. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he opposed special arrangements to let unvaccinated athletes compete in the state, which is scheduled to host the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January. The virus “doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is, or how many Grand Slams you’ve won. It’s completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself safe and to keep others safe,” he told a media briefing.