TENNIS
Hsieh heading to WTA finals
World No. 1 women’s doubles player Hsieh Su-wei has secured a spot at the WTA Finals following her victory with Elise Mertens at the BNP Paribas Open this weekend. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo are to be making their debut together at the WTA’s season-ending tournament after a fruitful year brought wins at Indian Wells and Wimbledon in July. “Time to book our flight Elise. After winning IW, me & Elise are in the championship,” Hsieh wrote on Facebook after the WTA announced the news on Monday. Hsieh, who is making her fourth appearance at the WTA’s showcase event, will be hoping for a repeat of her 2013 victory with partner Peng Shuai of China.
CRICKET
Campher takes 4 in 4 balls
Curtis Campher on Monday took four wickets in four balls as Ireland eased past the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. South African-born Campher took a hat-trick and then struck again to return figures of 4-26 and reduce the Dutch from 51-2 to 51-6, Ireland going on to dismiss them for 106 in the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old medium-pacer joined Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga as the only bowlers to take a four wickets in four balls in T20s. “To be honest, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Campher said. “Maybe it will set in a little bit later. To be honest I’m just happy with the win and that’s all that matters.” Ireland cruised to a seven-wicket win with 4.5 overs to spare as player-of-the-match Campher hit the winning runs for his team’s first win over the Netherlands in a World Cup.
SOCCER
Clubs pass sponsorship rule
English Premier League clubs on Monday passed a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, a move that could restrict Newcastle United’s new Saudi owners, the Guardian reported. Financial Fair Play rules limit a club’s spending based on their revenue, including sponsorship deals, but arrangements involving companies closely linked to clubs’ owners have come under scrutiny. Newcastle and Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, voted against the proposals, but were defeated 18-2 at the meeting, the Guardian reported. The Premier League declined to comment on the report of the confidential meeting.
TENNIS
Djokovic faces vaccine rule
Australia’s Victoria state will not do special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete at major events, an official said yesterday, putting Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open title defence and bid for the Grand Slam record in doubt. World No. 1 Djokovic, level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, declined to reveal his vaccination status again this week and said he was unsure if he would defend his Australian Open crown as authorities work out COVID-19 restrictions for the tournament. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he opposed special arrangements to let unvaccinated athletes compete in the state, which is scheduled to host the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January. The virus “doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is, or how many Grand Slams you’ve won. It’s completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself safe and to keep others safe,” he told a media briefing.
Two women yesterday morning attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, but were detained by Greek police. The women, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old exiled Hong Konger Joey Siu (邵嵐), both US citizens, are members of the “No Beijing 2022” campaign, a statement from the New York-based organization Students for a Free Tibet said. They, and a third person, entered the archeological site as paying customers, and then Zoksang and Siu climbed some scaffolding, from which they attempted to unfurl the banner. A security officer rushed to them and took
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted