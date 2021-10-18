SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUNNING

Maraton offers deferments

New York City Marathon organizers are offering deferments to entrants of the Nov. 7 race who would be barred from entering the US due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. The event is to take place one day before the Nov. 8 lifting of travel restrictions announced by the White House, so organizers said that affected runners who have already paid their entry fees would be eligible to defer their entry to next year. Under current restrictions, entry to the US is closed to non-US citizens who have been living in or visiting most European countries, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, South Africa and the UK.

SOCCER

Goalie carded for hitting own

A goalkeeper in the Northern Ireland league was on Saturday sent off for hitting one of his own players. Aaron McCarey, playing for Glentoran, was red-carded in the last 10 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Coleraine. He was furious after Coleraine had scored an 80th-minute equalizer, running to remonstrate with teammate Bobby Burns who had given the ball away in the lead-up to the goal. McCarey appeared to strike Burns in the face before grabbing him by the shirt while he was grounded. “Aaron’s held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn’t have happened,” Glentoran boss Mick McDermott said.

SOCCER

IOC hits out at FIFA plans

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday hit out at FIFA’s controversial plans to hold the men’s World Cup every two years, expressing concerns on the effects it could have on other sports. It listed the “impact on other sports,” “challenges for the further promotion of women’s football” and a “further massive strain” on players’ health as reasons not to play the World Cup more regularly. “The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, international sports federations and major event organizers for a wider consultation, including with athletes’ representatives, which has obviously not taken place,” an IOC statement said.

MMA

Dumont outpoints Ladd

Norma Dumont on Saturday defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision in their women’s featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Dumont earned her third consecutive win, 49-46, 49-46, 48-47. Ladd made her featherweight debut, the fight’s third choice after Miesha Tate and Holly Holm were forced to pull out of the bout. “I know she took the fight on short notice, but I want to tell her right now that she’s a 145 [pound, 65.8kg, fighter],” Dumont said about Ladd. “She fights at 145, she’s got all the strength and power at 145, and I want her to keep fighting in this” weight class.

RUGBY UNION

Wallabies winger out of tour

Star Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete pulled out of their tour of Japan and Britain yesterday to spend time with his young family. The 29-year-old missed Australia’s final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina this month to be with his newborn child in Melbourne and has opted to remain there. “We’ve been discussing it for a while,” coach Dave Rennie said. “COVID’s thrown a lot of curveballs at all of us. Marika’s been away from home for a long time and [his wife] Emma is pretty isolated down there” in Melbourne.