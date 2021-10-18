RUNNING
Maraton offers deferments
New York City Marathon organizers are offering deferments to entrants of the Nov. 7 race who would be barred from entering the US due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. The event is to take place one day before the Nov. 8 lifting of travel restrictions announced by the White House, so organizers said that affected runners who have already paid their entry fees would be eligible to defer their entry to next year. Under current restrictions, entry to the US is closed to non-US citizens who have been living in or visiting most European countries, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, South Africa and the UK.
SOCCER
Goalie carded for hitting own
A goalkeeper in the Northern Ireland league was on Saturday sent off for hitting one of his own players. Aaron McCarey, playing for Glentoran, was red-carded in the last 10 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Coleraine. He was furious after Coleraine had scored an 80th-minute equalizer, running to remonstrate with teammate Bobby Burns who had given the ball away in the lead-up to the goal. McCarey appeared to strike Burns in the face before grabbing him by the shirt while he was grounded. “Aaron’s held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn’t have happened,” Glentoran boss Mick McDermott said.
SOCCER
IOC hits out at FIFA plans
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday hit out at FIFA’s controversial plans to hold the men’s World Cup every two years, expressing concerns on the effects it could have on other sports. It listed the “impact on other sports,” “challenges for the further promotion of women’s football” and a “further massive strain” on players’ health as reasons not to play the World Cup more regularly. “The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, international sports federations and major event organizers for a wider consultation, including with athletes’ representatives, which has obviously not taken place,” an IOC statement said.
MMA
Dumont outpoints Ladd
Norma Dumont on Saturday defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision in their women’s featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Dumont earned her third consecutive win, 49-46, 49-46, 48-47. Ladd made her featherweight debut, the fight’s third choice after Miesha Tate and Holly Holm were forced to pull out of the bout. “I know she took the fight on short notice, but I want to tell her right now that she’s a 145 [pound, 65.8kg, fighter],” Dumont said about Ladd. “She fights at 145, she’s got all the strength and power at 145, and I want her to keep fighting in this” weight class.
RUGBY UNION
Wallabies winger out of tour
Star Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete pulled out of their tour of Japan and Britain yesterday to spend time with his young family. The 29-year-old missed Australia’s final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina this month to be with his newborn child in Melbourne and has opted to remain there. “We’ve been discussing it for a while,” coach Dave Rennie said. “COVID’s thrown a lot of curveballs at all of us. Marika’s been away from home for a long time and [his wife] Emma is pretty isolated down there” in Melbourne.
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Poland’s game against Albania was halted briefly after a bottle hit a player, while Ronaldo became the first man to score 10 international hat-tricks Crowd trouble marred FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match. Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands. It led to the game being suspended for about 20 minutes before Poland returned to the field and held on to win 1-0. England are now three points clear of Poland, with games against Albania and San Marino remaining next