PREMIER LEAGUE

Firmio scores three

Roberto Firmio scored a hat-trick, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also netted as Liverpool crushed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League yesterday. The result sent Liverpool to the top of the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

BUNDESLIGA

Hoffenheim beat Cologne

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday brought Cologne back to Earth, winning 5-0 in the Bundesliga. Cologne were sixth before kick-off, but their strong form came with a little weakness considering that they had conceded at least one goal in every game. Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals, before midfielders Christoph Baumgartner and Dennis Geiger added two more and defender Stefan Posch finished the scoring.

LIGUE 1

Mbappe gives PSG win

Kylian Mbappe on Friday converted a late penalty to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1. PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equalizer midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead.

WORLD CUP

Poland seeks FIFA help

Poland’s soccer bosses are to ask FIFA to take action against people who made what they say are false accusations of racism against defender Kamil Glik after a heated mass scuffle during a game against England. Poland team officials had previously said that their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during the fracas, which took place during a World Cup qualifying match in Warsaw in September.

WORLD CUP

Infantino backs Cup plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday defended his plan to hold the World Cup every two years during a visit to Venezuela, saying that it would increase the chances for smaller nations to qualify. “Our job as FIFA is to constantly think about how we can improve football in the world, to make football truly global,” Infantino said during an event in Caracas. “The FIFA president is president of the 111 countries and all those countries have the right to dream, a dream like the Vinotinto [Venezuela’s national team] dream.”

FIFA

Afghanistan exits touted

World soccer’s governing body FIFA on Friday said that it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 players and their families from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15.

? E-SPORTS

Gaming rights addressed

FIFA on Friday said that it would widen its gaming and e-sports portfolio to ensure that controlling rights do not lie in the hands of one party. The New York Times earlier this week that said video game publisher Electronic Arts is struggling to renew the contract that would let it use FIFA’s name for its top-selling soccer franchise. “The future of gaming and e-sports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights,” FIFA said, adding that technology and mobile companies are now competing to be associated with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments.