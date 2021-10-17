PREMIER LEAGUE
Firmio scores three
Roberto Firmio scored a hat-trick, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also netted as Liverpool crushed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League yesterday. The result sent Liverpool to the top of the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.
BUNDESLIGA
Hoffenheim beat Cologne
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Friday brought Cologne back to Earth, winning 5-0 in the Bundesliga. Cologne were sixth before kick-off, but their strong form came with a little weakness considering that they had conceded at least one goal in every game. Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals, before midfielders Christoph Baumgartner and Dennis Geiger added two more and defender Stefan Posch finished the scoring.
LIGUE 1
Mbappe gives PSG win
Kylian Mbappe on Friday converted a late penalty to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win over Angers in Ligue 1. PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira heading in the equalizer midway through the second half after Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead.
WORLD CUP
Poland seeks FIFA help
Poland’s soccer bosses are to ask FIFA to take action against people who made what they say are false accusations of racism against defender Kamil Glik after a heated mass scuffle during a game against England. Poland team officials had previously said that their players did not racially abuse England defender Kyle Walker during the fracas, which took place during a World Cup qualifying match in Warsaw in September.
WORLD CUP
Infantino backs Cup plan
FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday defended his plan to hold the World Cup every two years during a visit to Venezuela, saying that it would increase the chances for smaller nations to qualify. “Our job as FIFA is to constantly think about how we can improve football in the world, to make football truly global,” Infantino said during an event in Caracas. “The FIFA president is president of the 111 countries and all those countries have the right to dream, a dream like the Vinotinto [Venezuela’s national team] dream.”
FIFA
Afghanistan exits touted
World soccer’s governing body FIFA on Friday said that it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 players and their families from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15.
? E-SPORTS
Gaming rights addressed
FIFA on Friday said that it would widen its gaming and e-sports portfolio to ensure that controlling rights do not lie in the hands of one party. The New York Times earlier this week that said video game publisher Electronic Arts is struggling to renew the contract that would let it use FIFA’s name for its top-selling soccer franchise. “The future of gaming and e-sports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights,” FIFA said, adding that technology and mobile companies are now competing to be associated with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments.
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
One player took off from the airport, while another jumped out the window of his hotel room. In all, of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team who arrived in Mexico for the under-23 World Cup, only about half came home. This year, a record number of players have defected from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national pastime, but which is enduring its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The mass defection is “unprecedented in the history of baseball,” said Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has written a book on the phenomenon. The player who jumped from his
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted