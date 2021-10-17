Basilashvili and Fritz advance with upset wins

AP, INDIAN WELLS, California





Taylor Fritz on Friday beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career.

Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games — when Zverev held two match points — to force the tiebreaker.

He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev’s forehand landed beyond the baseline.

Victoria Azarenka returns against Jelena Ostapenko at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

“I kept fighting,” Fritz said. “The crowd pushing me on meant so much.”

Victoria Azarenka defeated Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach today’s women’s singles final, where she is to try to become the first woman to win the tournament three times.

The former world No. 1 won in 2012 and 2016.

Taylor Fritz watches the ball during his match against Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Azarenka rallied from a set and a break down.

Ostapenko held three break points to try to send the match to a tiebreak in the third, but Azarenka’s serve stayed steady until the end and helped her close out the win.

“Can you be more brave than that?” Azarenka said about saving a break point leading 6-5. “I was thinking in my head, I’m going to use one drop shot. I chose the perfect timing.”

Paula Badosa defeated No. 12 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-3 in 81 minutes, the fourth top-20 player Badosa has defeated at the tournament.

The Spaniard reached her second career WTA Tour final.

Fritz was the clear favorite at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where 83-year-old Hall of Famer Rod Laver looked on.

Fritz, the 23-year-old son of retired top-10 player Kathy May, grew up in the San Diego area and attended the tournament as a youngster.

Fritz had five previous wins over top-10 players in 2019, including No. 5 Dominic Thiem at the Laver Cup.

Now, he has bagged his biggest by beating Zverev, ranked fourth in the world.

“This is the farthest I’ve ever been in a big tournament,” said Fritz, who won his first ATP Tour title at Eastbourne in 2019. “It’s easily the best win of my life, against a really tough opponent on arguably the biggest match I could possibly play, so it’s great.”

Fritz’s semi-final opponent was 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The other semi features No. 21 Cameron Norrie against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier knocked out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

The men’s singles semi-finals were to be played after press time last night.

“This one hurts because I knew that after Stefanos lost, I was kind of the favorite to win this tournament, but my tennis wasn’t there yet,” Zverev said.