‘Bomb squad’ key as Namibia look to make T20 World Cup breakthrough

AFP, JOHANNESBURG





Namibia cricket coach Pierre de Bruyn does not buy the narrative that his underdogs have nothing to lose at the T20 World Cup.

De Bruyn said his players are determined to upset the odds by finishing in the top two in their first-round group to qualify for the Super 12.

“The impact for Namibian cricket would be massive. It means automatic qualification for next year’s T20 World Cup and the financial benefit that comes with it,” De Bruyn said. “The stakes are high for us. We’ve got a huge amount to lose, probably more than any other team. We’re talking about finances, so many other things.”

Funding from the International Cricket Council, which flowed from Namibia achieving one-day international (ODI) status in 2019, has played an important role in enabling the nation to get to the tournament — but it depends on keeping that status or doing well in the T20 World Cup.

“ODI status is our bread and butter, our livelihood,” De Bruyn said. “It enabled us to go from having four contracted players to 17 — overnight we became professional.”

It also enabled De Bruyn to hire Albie Morkel, one of the first big-money T20 specialist players, and a long-time friend and South African provincial teammate, as assistant coach.

The Namibia team is effectively picked from just five clubs in Windhoek, the capital.

The standard, De Bruyn admits, is “below par,” so he and Morkel have concentrated on working with the nation’s best senior and under-19 players.

Namibia have had an intensive buildup of matches, with series against Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe emerging teams, and two South African franchise sides, the Titans and the Knights.

All the series were won in convincing fashion, as were four warm-up matches against other second-tier teams since arriving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We have prepared so well, we’ve done everything that we could do. We are going to go all out. We have a very good game plan for this format,” De Bruyn said.

Key performers will be what De Bruyn describes as a “bomb squad” of captain Gerhard “Merwe” Erasmus, former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese and J.J. Smit, who will fill the No. 4 to No. 6 batting positions.

All are capable of powerful hitting, with Smit in particular exciting Morkel, who himself was a renowned striker of the ball.

“When J.J. gets going he is capable of hitting sixes into the top tier of the Dubai stands,” De Bruyn said.

De Bruyn says Namibia have an “unusual” bowling attack, with no fewer than seven left-armers, including medium-pacer Jan Frylinck, who took 6-24 in a warm-up T20 international against Oman.