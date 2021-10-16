Leaders Brazil om Thursday easily defeated Uruguay 4-1 in South American qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, putting the team on the brink of a spot in Qatar next year.
Playing for the first time with supporters in the stands since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Brazil were intense from the first minute, much different from the two previous displays against Venezuela and Colombia.
Neymar opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Fred found him in the middle of the Uruguay defense. The star dribbled past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and shot from an acute angle.
Photo: Reuters
It was Neymar’s 70th goal for Brazil, seven short of Pele’s record for the team.
Leeds United’s Raphinha, who started for the first time for Brazil, added a second in the 18th minute from close range.
He also added the third in the 58th minute with a powerful shot from the left of the penalty area.
Veteran Luis Suarez scored Uruguay’s consolation goal in the 77th minute from a free-kick, but Uruguay’s hopes were finally dashed in the 83rd minute when substitute Gabriel Barbosa headed past Muslera after a cross by Neymar, a goal that was allowed after video assistant referee review.
“I can’t explain how happy I am,” 24-year-old Raphinha said. “Tonight could go forever. I will go back focusing on what brought me here; doing a good job at Leeds. I want to come back here.”
Second-placed Argentina beat Peru 1-0 a few hours earlier and are also close to clinching a direct qualifying berth.
Lionel Messi did not have one of his better days, but the hosts created the best opportunities.
Argentina wasted two opportunities to score in the first two minutes of the match and it appeared that they would hammer Peru when Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring with a headed goal in the 43rd minute after a cross from the right by Nahuel Molina.
However, the second half featured a more intense Peru, who had a golden opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after a foul by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but veteran Yoshimar Yotun hit the bar.
Ecuador remain in third place after a 0-0 draw in Colombia, who are in fourth spot.
Chile rose to sixth place after a 3-0 home win against bottom-of-the-table Venezuela.
Bolivia beat Paraguay 4-0 in La Paz, causing their rivals to fire coach Eduardo Berizzo after the match.
The top four teams earn direct entry to the finals next year. The fifth-placed team advance to an intercontinental playoff.
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia
One player took off from the airport, while another jumped out the window of his hotel room. In all, of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team who arrived in Mexico for the under-23 World Cup, only about half came home. This year, a record number of players have defected from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national pastime, but which is enduring its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The mass defection is “unprecedented in the history of baseball,” said Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has written a book on the phenomenon. The player who jumped from his
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted