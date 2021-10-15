Australian long-distance swimmer Chloe McCardel yesterday said that she would likely retire after breaking the world record for the most swims across the English Channel.
The 36-year-old completed the grueling nearly 34km swim between England and France for the 44th time on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 43 that she jointly held with Britain’s Alison Streeter.
McCardel, who last year beat the men’s record of 34 crossings, said that it was probably her last time swimming the English Channel, after devoting 12 years of her life to earn the official “Queen of the Channel” title.
Photo: AP
“I’m really happy to just retire as Queen,” she told broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Forty-four is a lot. I don’t feel any compulsion to go back. There’s no other record in the Channel that excites me. That record is really the most prestigious and I am just so happy to have it.”
After setting off from the English coast in the early hours, she took about 10 hours to reach the shore at Pointe de la Courte Dune near Calais, France, with McCardel estimating that she made 36,000 arm strokes.
The English Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and, as well as passing cargo ships and ferries, changing tides and waves can add extra distances for swimmers.
Photo: AFP
She also had to contend with jellyfish, seaweed and debris.
“You’ve gotta do it for the love of it,” she said. “Marathon swimming is a sport that is so incredible and enthralling. You’re out in nature... I just find it so compelling.”
In 2016, Sydney-based McCardel made the longest unassisted solo swim approved by the Marathon Swimmers Federation, covering 124km in the Bahamas.
