The Boston Red Sox on Monday walked off the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays for a second straight game to win their American League division series with a thrilling 6-5 home victory at Fenway Park.
Enrique Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning brought home Danny Santana to score the winning run, as the Red Sox clinched a 3-1 series victory over last year’s World Series runners-up.
It was a bitter finale for the Rays, who had battled back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game at 5-5 in the eighth inning.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Red Sox had roared into the lead in the bottom of the third inning, with Rafael Devers blasting a two-out three-run homer off Shane McClanahan.
Alex Verdugo then smashed a double off Fenway’s famous Green Monster to score Xander Bogaerts for 4-0 before J.D. Martinez singled to send Verdugo home for a five-run lead.
The Rays’ finally got on the board in the fifth inning, when Austin Meadows ground out to score Jordan Luplow and Wander Franco’s two-run homer cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth.
The Rays leveled it in the eighth with hits from Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena.
The Red Sox will play either the Houston Astros or the Chicago White Sox in the American League Championship Series for a place in the World Series.
The Astros lead that series 2-1 and could punch their ticket with victory over the White Sox yesterday in game four, which was postponed earlier on Monday due to inclement weather in Chicago.
In other playoff action on Monday, Joc Pederson blasted a three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their National League division series.
Pederson’s fifth-inning shot deep into right field off Brewers’ reliever Adrian Houser means that Atlanta could wrap up the series yesterday with a home victory in game four at Truist Park.
Braves pitcher Ian Anderson laid the foundation for the win, restricting the Brewers to three hits through five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
The Braves bullpen then finished the job, shutting down the Brewers bats over the final four innings to seal victory.
It was another clutch home run for Pederson, who was traded to the Braves from the Chicago Cubs in July.
The winner of the Braves-Brewers series next faces either the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants in the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers and Giants were playing in Los Angeles on Monday with the series tied at 1-1.
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia