Germany on Monday continued their spotless record under coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the next year’s FIFA World Cup, as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia.
Just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to the same opponent on home soil, Germany cruised to a dominant win in Skopje, Macedonia, to increase their lead at the top of Group J to eight points and secure their berth at next year’s tournament in Qatar.
Werner’s Chelsea teammate, Kai Havertz, also got on the scoresheet and Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal, as Germany made it five wins out of five under Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.
Photo: AFP
The 56-year-old coach said that the 2014 World Cup winners still had “a long way to go,” but said that his team could compete with the best in the world.
“Our players have the quality to rival France, Italy and Belgium. I am very optimistic,” he said.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka also backed Flick to take Germany back to the top of the world game, after failing to make it past the first two rounds at both of their past two major tournament appearances.
“We still need to improve to get back to the top, but there are few people better placed than Hansi to do that,” he told RTL.
Werner said Flick’s faith in him had helped him to shrug off growing self-doubt in recent months.
“When a coach likes you and trusts you, then it helps every striker, especially me. I need that trust, and Flick gives that to me 100 percent,” he said.
Germany were wasteful in the first half, but Havertz finally opened the scoring just after the break, slotting into an empty net.
Werner doubled the lead with a sharp volley on 70 minutes, before curling a third into the bottom corner a few minutes later.
Seven minutes from time, Musiala fired a low shot past North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia