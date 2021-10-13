Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens on Monday completed a dramatic comeback to seal a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.
Ravens quarterback Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game and then found Marquise Brown for the winning score in overtime, completing a remarkable turnaround for the team.
The Ravens, who improved to 4-1 with the victory, had trailed 25-9 early in the fourth quarter against a Colts team chasing only their second win of the season.
Photo: AFP
However, the Ravens rallied, with Jackson finding Andrews with a short pass for a touchdown from five yards out.
Jackson connected with Andrews again for a two-point conversion attempt to make it 25-17.
The Colts had the chance to make it a two-score game once more on the next drive, but Rodrigo Blankenship’s 37-yard field goal was blocked by defensive end Calais Campbell.
Jackson then launched an 11-play 75-yard drive that ended with another short pass to Andrews for a touchdown.
Another two point conversion tied the game at 25-25 with 45 seconds on the clock, but there was still time for the Colts to attempt to snatch the victory.
However, although Wentz engineered an opportunity for a game-winning field goal, moving the Colts to the Ravens 29-yard line, Blankenship was unable to deliver, as his 47-yard attempt drifted wide left.
In overtime, Jackson had little difficulty moving the chains against a weary Colts defense, rapidly advancing 68-yards upfield before hitting Brown in the end zone from five yards for the winning score.
Jackson finished with 442 passing yards and 62 rushing yards, but the Ravens suprisingly fell short of setting a new NFL record for consecutive rushing games of 100 or more yards.
The Ravens had rushed for 100 yards or more in 43 straight games heading into Monday’s clash, matching the mark set by the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1974 and 1977.
However, the Ravens were restricted to just 86 yards from 25 carries against the Colts, bringing Baltimore’s streak to an end.
