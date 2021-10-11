ATHLETICS
WADA revokes lab’s license
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday revoked a Moscow laboratory’s license to test samples, it said on Saturday, in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga. WADA’s executive committee voted to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing “the laboratory personnel’s manipulation of data,” which was extracted from the lab in 2019. At the time, the data was located on servers and equipment at the laboratory which were sealed off by Russian law enforcement. WADA wanted to use the data to prosecute cases which were covered up in the past, but said later that year that entries for many cases had been tampered with, and fake messages were added to implicate witnesses. Russian authorities have denied the data stored at the lab was deliberately altered.
GOLF
Kevin Yu slips in Vegas
Taiwan’s Kevin Yu on Saturday slipped 14 places to tie for 31st after firing a one-under-par 70 in the third round of the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old shot birdies on the second and 13th holes, with a bogey on the 11th, to leave him with a nine-under-par 204. American Adam Schenk was leading with an 18-under 195, putting him within reach of his first US PGA Tour victory. At the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling shot a par 71 in the third round with an impressive six birdies marred by four bogeys and a double-bogey. She was tied for 23rd place with a four-under-par 209.
CRICKET
Women need IPL: captain
India’s Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday called for a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) competition after India lost a close Twenty20 International contest to Australia at the Carrara Oval. Harmanpreet credited the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the domestic T20 competition in Australia, for the national team’s success, and alluded to the growth of the Indian men’s side thanks to the IPL. “If you look at the way Tahlia McGrath batted today, we can see the confidence they are getting from a tournament like WBBL... She has not played much in international cricket, but got to play many matches before playing for Australia,” Harmanpreet said. “Ever since [the men’s team] got a platform like the IPL, young male talents competing at the international level show maturity in their performance... I think that is the only reason we are lacking right now. If we get the opportunity to play domestic cricket at a good level before playing such international games, we will definitely improve as a team.”
BASKETBALL
Taurasi races home for birth
Diana Taurasi early on Saturday made it back home from her WNBA semi-final game in time to see her wife, Penny Taylor, give birth to a girl — the couple’s second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84. The league’s all-time leading scorer playfully said in a post-game interview to Taylor to “hold it in, babe.” Taurasi had a plane waiting for her for the short flight and then took a car straight to the hospital to see the birth at 4:24am local time.
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
SOCCER Ranieri joins Watford Claudio Ranieri is back in the English Premier League after being hired as Watford’s new manager on Monday. Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz. “Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, on a two-year contract,” the club said in a statement on its Web site. “The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road boasting a wealth of experience in charge of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Premier League,